BWW TV Exclusive: ANASTASIA Cast Takes a Journey to Broadway Sessions!

Home. Love. Family. These words resonant loudly as we all awaken from our Thanksgiving food comas. Home, love, family also = ANASTASIA!

We were thrilled to welcome the cast of animated classic turned Broadway hit to Broadway Sessions recently for a night of starry song and shenannigans. Cast members Zach Adkins, Lauren Blackman, Ian Knauer, Molly Rushing, Kathryn Boswell, Kristen Smith Davis and more delighted the crowd with song and more. And by more, I mean Ramin Karimloo, Derek Klena, John Bolton and Caroline O'Conner, who, upon my request, presented an unforgettable impromptu performance of "Journey to the Past." That's the kind of magic we make, baby.

Make sure you join us at Broadway Sessions this coming Thursday for our final OPEN MIC of the year!

