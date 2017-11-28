Tony Winners Benj Pasek & Justin Paul Receive Two Grammy Nominations

As BWW reported this morning, nominations for the 60th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS were announced this morning. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who recently won the Tony Award for Best Original Score Written for the Theatre for DEAR EVAN HANSEN and the Oscar for Best Original Song 'City of Stars' from the movie LA LA LAND, received two Grammy nominations.

The composers and lyricists received a nod in the category of Best Musical Theater album for DEAR EVAN HANSEN. They will be competing against the cast recordings for COME FROM AWAY and HELLO, DOLLY! They also received a nomination in the category of Best Song Written For Visual Media for the song "City of Stars" from the LA LA LAND soundtrack. Nominees in that category also featured a nod for Lin-Manuel Miranda's "How Far I'll Go" from MOANA: The Songs.



In addition to winning the 2017 Tony Award, Pasek and Paul won the 2016 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lyrics for DEAR EVAN HANSEN. For their music featured in 2013's A CHRISTMAS STORY, they received a 2013 Tony nomination for Best Original Score Written for the Theatre and a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Music. The songwriting team will be composing three new songs for FOX's upcoming broadcast of A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE!



Their original music will also be featured in the upcoming 2017 film musical THE GREATEST SHOWMAN. They will be writing songs for Disney's upcoming 2019 live-action film adaptation of ALADDIN in collaboration with Alan Menken, as well as songs for Disney's upcoming live-action film adaptation of SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS.

Pasek and Paul's original songs were featured on Season 2 of NBC's SMASH. Other works include the music for JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH and off-Broadway's DOGFIGHT.

Congratulations to the two-time nominees!

Click here for a full list of this year's GRAMMY nominations!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





