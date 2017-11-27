BWW Morning Brief November 27th, 2017: Dakin Matthews and James Barbour Performances, and more!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - November 26, 2017

THE THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE ON CBS featured the cast of the Tony-winning musical COME FROM AWAY, performing 'Somewhere In the Middle of Nowhere' live from The Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: WAITRESS Stars Betsy Wolfe, Jason Mraz Perform on THANKSGIVING PARADE

by BWW News Desk - November 26, 2017

On the THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE ON CBS, WAITRESS stars Betsy Wolfe and Jason Mraz performed 'It Only Takes a Taste', live from The Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Mraz, a two-time Grammy Award winner is making his Broadway debut in the show.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Brings Back 'What's Inside Box' for New WAITRESS Cast Announcement

by BWW News Desk - November 26, 2017

As previously announced, Betsy Wolfe shared her WAITRESS departure plans, stepping down from the role of Jenna on January 9th. Meanwhile her current co-star, pop star Jason Mraz is scheduled for a final bow on January 15th. What does Sara have to reveal? Check out her first clue below, then stay tuned for the rest!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: STRANGER THINGS' Gaten Matarazzo Shares His Broadway Talents with Kelly Clarkson

by Stage Tube - November 26, 2017

Gaten Matarazzo, best known as the endearing Dustin on the smash hit STRANGER THINGS, also has a past on Broadway starring in PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT and LES MISERABLES. While his work with the Demogorgon doesn't require as much song and dance, he does take the time to keep his voice in check. Watch as he helps Kelly Clarkson with her vocal warm-up as he drives the We Day shuttle below!. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Miranda Sings is Waving Through a Window and Asking Ben Platt to Be Her Boyfriend

by Stage Tube - November 26, 2017

Miranda Sings has caught wind of DEAR EVAN HANSEN and now she's determined to make it on Broadway as the title character...mostly so Ben Platt will date her. Will it work? Watch her perform 'Waving Through a Window' and find out!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Joshua Henry

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-BRIGADOON's Dakin Matthews joins Jonathan Lynn for 'Comedy & Healthcare' event at The Players tonight!

-PHANTOM's James Barbour performs at HANYC's Annual Hospitality Gala tonight!

-WINTER'S EVE at Lincoln Square brings Micky Dolenz, face painting, ice sculpting, movies, and more tonight!

-Shaina Taub receives the Fred Ebb award for aspiring musical theatre songwriters tonight at the Penthouse Lounge of the American Airlines Theater

BWW Exclusive: Check out our exclusive photos of the cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN in the studio recording their track for Carols for a Cure, "Down in Yon Forest!"

What we're geeking out over: The cast of HAMILTON recently posted a video of their pre-show routine!

What we're reading/watching/listening to: Karen Olivo's album "Leave," now available to those who donated through her Kickstarter campaign!

My album is available to download today if you donated to my Kickstarter campaign. Thank you for waiting...I release myself of expectation. - Karen Olivo (@Karenolivo) November 25, 2017

Social Butterfly: Lin-Manuel Miranda posted a video from Hamilton West End's sitzprobe!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles