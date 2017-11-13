PHANTOM's James Barbour to Perform at HANYC's Annual Hospitality Gala

On Monday, November 27, 2017, many of the most influential members of NYC's hotel and tourism industries will be treated to a special live performance from The Phantom of the Opera as the Hotel Association of New York City (HANYC) hosts "The Red Carpet Hospitality Gala," HANYC's Annual Dinner/Dance.

James Barbour, who stars as The Phantom on Broadway, will perform "The Music of the Night" during the dinner. The fundraiser will take place at The Sheraton New York Times Square in midtown Manhattan. A portion of the proceeds from the gala will go towards the HANYC Scholarship Fund.

The event will be chaired by Hervé Houdré, General Manager, InterContinental New York Barclay; Chairman, Hotel Association of New York City, and Vijay Dandapani, President and CEO, Hotel Association of New York City.

HANYC will honor a leading light of NYC tourism, Charlotte St. Martin, President, The Broadway League, and The Broadway League.

Introducing Charlotte St. Martin will be Jonathan Tisch, Chairman & CEO, Loews Hotels.

The evening will begin at 6:00 p.m. and offer a cocktail reception, dinner, dancing, and award presentation, with music by Manhattan City Music. Dress will be Festive Attire.

Vijay Dandapani said, "We are thrilled to shine a spotlight on Charlotte and The Broadway League, whose tireless efforts help to make New York City the entertainment capital of the world. We look forward to this extraordinary performance from The Phantom of the Opera, the longest-running show in Broadway history, which will be celebrating its unprecedented 30th anniversary in January. We thank James Barbour for sharing his talent with us."

The Host Committee includes Steve Batta, General Manager, The Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel; Lisa Linden, President & CEO, LAK PR; Tyler Morse, CEO & Managing Director, MCR Development; and Jonathan Tisch, Chairman & CEO, Loews Hotels.

Serving the Hotel Industry since 1878, HANYC is one of the oldest professional trade associations in the nation. Today HANYC represents 280 of the finest hotels, 80,000 rooms and over 50,000 employees.

To purchase tickets or tables, which range from $500-$10,000, or for questions, visit www.hanyc.org/event/red-carpet-hospitality-gala or contact Melanie McEvoy, McEvoy & Associates at melanie@mcevoyandassociates.com or 212-228-7446 ext. 12. The deadline is November 17. Contributions to this event can be deducted as a normal business expense.

Serving the Hotel Industry since 1878, the Hotel Association of New York City, Inc. is one of the oldest professional trade associations in the nation. Its founders' mission was to establish an association that would serve as the voice of the hotel industry, supporting its members with the highest standard of services and best available resources. Today the Hotel Association of New York City represents more than 280 of the finest hotels in New York City with more than 80,000 rooms and approximately 50,000 employees. It is an internationally recognized leader in New York City's $5 billion tourism industry.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey





