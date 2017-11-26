VIDEO: Miranda Sings is Waving Through a Window and Asking Ben Platt to Be Her Boyfriend

Miranda Sings has caught wind of DEAR EVAN HANSEN and now she's determined to make it on Broadway as the title character...mostly so Ben Platt will date her. Will it work? Watch her perform 'Waving Through a Window' and find out!

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: A chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the new American musical about life and the way we live it.

Related Articles