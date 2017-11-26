VIDEO: STRANGER THINGS' Gaten Matarazzo Shares His Broadway Talents with Kelly Clarkson

Gaten Matarazzo, best known as the endearing Dustin on the smash hit STRANGER THINGS, also has a past on Broadway starring in PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT and LES MISERABLES. While his work with the Demogorgon doesn't require as much song and dance, he does take the time to keep his voice in check. Watch as he helps Kelly Clarkson with her vocal warm-up as he drives the We Day shuttle below!

STRANGER THINGS 2 returned globally to Netflix October 27th. Set in 1984, the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the SECRETS of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived. The second installment of the series also features Winona Ryder (Joyce), David Harbour (Chief Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), Joe Keery (Steve), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), and Season 2 newcomers Sean Astin (Bob Newby), Dacre Montgomery (Billy), Paul Reiser (Dr. Owens), and Sadie Sink (Max), among other stars.

