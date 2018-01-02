BWW Morning Brief January 2nd, 2018: Amy Schumer Talks METEOR SHOWER, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - January 01, 2018

As we count down the last days of 2017, New York City's top theatre critics have been taking stock of the theatre season- deciding on their personal choices for their favorite productions of the year. With so many stellar plays, musicals, revivals and new works, both on Broadway and off, a slew of shows have gained recognition from the critics this year.. (more...)

2) What's Playing on Broadway: New Year's Week Edition!

by BWW Special - January 01, 2018

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you this weekly listing of Broadway shows and their show times for the week of New Year's 2017.. (more...)

3) Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Looks Back at 2017 with Broadway Great Lee Roy Reams

by Behind the Curtain - January 01, 2018

While 2017 was filled with so many theatrical highs (Ben Platt, THE BAND'S VISIT, SPONGEBOB, Bette Midler, etc), it was also a time to say good bye to some of the industry's most beloved artists whose work made the theatre, and our world, a better place. Rob and Kevin sit down with Broadway Royalty, Lee Roy Reams, and reflect on the passing of such legends as Barbara Cook, Mary Tyler Moore, Gemze de Lappe, Thomas Meehan, Liz Smith, Robert Guillame, and so many others.. (more...)

4) BWW's On This Day - January 1, 2018

by - January 01, 2018

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 1 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events! . (more...)

