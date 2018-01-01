Best of the Best: The Theatre that Ruled 2017

2017 is over and 2018 has arrived! New York City's top theatre critics have been taking stock of the theatre season- deciding on their personal choices for their favorite productions of last year. With so many stellar plays, musicals, revivals and new works, both on Broadway and off, a slew of shows have gained recognition from the critics.

Below, check out our roundup of 'Best of' lists for theatre of the year.

Ben Brantley, New York Times (click here for his full list):

The Band's Visit

The B-Side: Negro Folklore from Texas State Prisons

Burning Doors

A Doll's House, Part 2

Escaped Alone

Jitney

The Red Letter Plays

Richard III

Springsteen on Broadway

Sunday in the Park with George

Jesse Green, New York Times (click here for his full list):

Escaped Alone

A Doll's House, Part 2

Sojourners and Her Portmanteau

Cost of Living

Master

As You Like It

Mary Jane

Springsteen on Broadway

Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train

The Band's Visit

Adam Feldman, TimeOut NY (click here for his full list):

1. Mary Jane

2. Hello, Dolly!

3. A Doll's House, Part 2

4. Escaped Alone

5. Springsteen on Broadway

6. The Band's Visit

7. The Antipodes

8. Villa

9. SpongeBob SquarePants

10. Say Something Bunny!

Marilyn Stasio, Variety (click here for her full list):

1. The Band's Visit

2. Once On This Island

3. The Wolves

4. Jitney

5. Pacific Overtures

6. SpongeBob SquarePants

7. Sweeney Todd

8. A Doll's House, Part 2

9. Sunset Boulevard

10. Hello, Dolly!

Robert Hofler, The Wrap (click here for his full list):

1. A Doll's House, Part 2

2. If I Forget

3. Antipodes

4. The Glass Menagerie

5. Illyria

6. Jitney

7. The Children

8. Oedipus el Rey

9. Werther

10. Harry Clarke

David Rooney, Hollywood Reporter (click here for his full list):

1. Jitney

2. The Wolves

3. Springsteen on Broadway

4. Sunday in the Park With George

5. A Doll's House, Part 2

6. Sweeney Todd

7. Mary Jane

8. Hello, Dolly!

9. Once on This Island

10. Pacific Overtures



Sara Holdren, Vulture (click here for her full list):

1. Café Müller/The Rite of Spring

2. The Hairy Ape

3. Richard III

4. Animal Wisdom

5. The Treasurer

6. Burning Doors

7. Frontiéres sans Frontières

8. The Band's Visit

9. Of Government / What the Constitution Means to Me

10. People, Places & Things

Eben Shapiro, Time (click here for his full list):

1. Sweat

2. The Band's Visit

3. Indecent

4. Come From Away

5. A Doll's House, Part 2

6. Oslo

7. Hamlet

8 /9. Sunday in the Park With George and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

10. Hello, Dolly

Lee Seymour, Forbes (click here for his full list):

The Band's Visit

Mary Jane

SpongeBob SquarePants

Jitney

Pipeline

The Kinsey Sicks' Things You Shouldn't Say

Oslo

Laurie Metcalf in A Doll's House, Part 2

The staging of Once On This Island

Sweeney Todd at Barrow Street

The Play That Goes Wrong

Charles McNulty, LA Times (click here for his full list):

A Doll's House, Part 2

The Band's Visit

Every Brilliant Thing

Fun Home

Gem of the Ocean

Hamilton

Hello, Dolly!

King Charles III

Springsteen on Broadway

The Town Hall Affair

Zoot Suit

Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune (click here for his full list):

Springsteen on Broadway

Hello, Dolly!

The Band's Visit

Oslo

A Doll's House, Part 2

Once on This Island

Sunset Boulevard

Come From Away

Sweat

SpongeBob Squarepants

Nelson Pressley, Washington Post (click here for his full list):

A Little Night Music

King Charles III

In the Heights

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Fun Home, Mean Girls

Hooded: Or Being Black for Dummies

The Gabriels

Love and Information

Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train

Charles Quittner, Broadwayworld (click here for his full list):

The Hairy Ape

Lula Del Rey, Mementos Mori

Bushwig

Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical

Nollywood Dreams

A Doll's House Part 2

Peter Pan

Pirates of Penzance

The Fever

KPOP

Primer for a Failed Superpower

