Best of the Best: The Theatre that Ruled 2017

Jan. 1, 2018  

2017 is over and 2018 has arrived! New York City's top theatre critics have been taking stock of the theatre season- deciding on their personal choices for their favorite productions of last year. With so many stellar plays, musicals, revivals and new works, both on Broadway and off, a slew of shows have gained recognition from the critics.

Below, check out our roundup of 'Best of' lists for theatre of the year.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy


Ben Brantley, New York Times (click here for his full list):

The Band's Visit
The B-Side: Negro Folklore from Texas State Prisons
Burning Doors
A Doll's House, Part 2
Escaped Alone
Jitney
The Red Letter Plays
Richard III
Springsteen on Broadway
Sunday in the Park with George

Photo Credit: Richard Termine


Jesse Green, New York Times (click here for his full list):

Escaped Alone
A Doll's House, Part 2
Sojourners and Her Portmanteau
Cost of Living
Master
As You Like It
Mary Jane
Springsteen on Broadway
Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train
The Band's Visit

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Adam Feldman, TimeOut NY (click here for his full list):

1. Mary Jane
2. Hello, Dolly!
3. A Doll's House, Part 2
4. Escaped Alone
5. Springsteen on Broadway
6. The Band's Visit
7. The Antipodes
8. Villa
9. SpongeBob SquarePants
10. Say Something Bunny!

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Marilyn Stasio, Variety (click here for her full list):

1. The Band's Visit
2. Once On This Island
3. The Wolves
4. Jitney
5. Pacific Overtures
6. SpongeBob SquarePants
7. Sweeney Todd
8. A Doll's House, Part 2
9. Sunset Boulevard
10. Hello, Dolly!

Photo Credit: Bridget Lacombe

Robert Hofler, The Wrap (click here for his full list):

1. A Doll's House, Part 2
2. If I Forget
3. Antipodes
4. The Glass Menagerie
5. Illyria
6. Jitney
7. The Children
8. Oedipus el Rey
9. Werther
10. Harry Clarke

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus


David Rooney, Hollywood Reporter (click here for his full list):

1. Jitney
2. The Wolves
3. Springsteen on Broadway
4. Sunday in the Park With George
5. A Doll's House, Part 2
6. Sweeney Todd
7. Mary Jane
8. Hello, Dolly!
9. Once on This Island
10. Pacific Overtures

Sara Holdren, Vulture (click here for her full list):

1. Café Müller/The Rite of Spring
2. The Hairy Ape
3. Richard III
4. Animal Wisdom
5. The Treasurer
6. Burning Doors
7. Frontiéres sans Frontières
8. The Band's Visit
9. Of Government / What the Constitution Means to Me
10. People, Places & Things

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Eben Shapiro, Time (click here for his full list):

1. Sweat
2. The Band's Visit
3. Indecent
4. Come From Away
5. A Doll's House, Part 2
6. Oslo
7. Hamlet
8 /9. Sunday in the Park With George and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
10. Hello, Dolly

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Lee Seymour, Forbes (click here for his full list):

The Band's Visit
Mary Jane
SpongeBob SquarePants
Jitney
Pipeline
The Kinsey Sicks' Things You Shouldn't Say
Oslo
Laurie Metcalf in A Doll's House, Part 2
The staging of Once On This Island
Sweeney Todd at Barrow Street
The Play That Goes Wrong

Photo Credit: Bridget Lacombe

Charles McNulty, LA Times (click here for his full list):

A Doll's House, Part 2
The Band's Visit
Every Brilliant Thing
Fun Home
Gem of the Ocean
Hamilton
Hello, Dolly!
King Charles III
Springsteen on Broadway
The Town Hall Affair
Zoot Suit

Photo Credit: Rob DeMartin

Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune (click here for his full list):

Springsteen on Broadway
Hello, Dolly!
The Band's Visit
Oslo
A Doll's House, Part 2
Once on This Island
Sunset Boulevard
Come From Away
Sweat
SpongeBob Squarepants

Nelson Pressley, Washington Post (click here for his full list):

A Little Night Music
King Charles III
In the Heights
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Fun Home, Mean Girls
Hooded: Or Being Black for Dummies
The Gabriels
Love and Information
Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Charles Quittner, Broadwayworld (click here for his full list):

The Hairy Ape
Lula Del Rey, Mementos Mori
Bushwig
Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical
Nollywood Dreams
A Doll's House Part 2
Peter Pan
Pirates of Penzance
The Fever
KPOP
Primer for a Failed Superpower


