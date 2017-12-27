BWW Morning Brief December 27th, 2017: FRANKENSTEIN Opens Off-Broadway, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Stage Tube - December 26, 2017

Keala Settle is blasting the world away with her incredible performance in The Greatest Showman. In this behind the scenes footage, get a look at one of her first shared performances of the showstopping number 'This is Me.'. (more...)

2) Something's Coming: Spring into 2018 With This Year's Upcoming Broadway Shows!

by Stephanie Wild - December 26, 2017

As 2018 kicks off, we take a look at all of the upcoming shows hitting Broadway between now and the Tony Awards! With everything from fan favorites like Harry Potter and Frozen, to revivals of classics such as Carousel and My Fair Lady, this season has something for everyone! BroadwayWorld brings you a look at all of the shows you can get excited for. Mark your calendars now!. (more...)

3) Vote For The 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards!

by BWW News Desk - December 26, 2017

Voting is now open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards all over the world! This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are taking place in a record number of markets - including 56 cities across the United States; with our awards taking place globally in a record-breaking 11 countries, including multiple Canadian cities!. (more...)

4) Lin-Manuel Miranda's Abuela Mundi Passes Away Over Christmas

by BWW News Desk - December 26, 2017

Thoughts and condolences are with Broadway superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda following the announcement that his grandmother passed away on Christmas.. (more...)

5) BWW Morning Brief December 26th, 2017: KENNEDY CENTER HONORS Airs on CBS, and More!

by Stephanie Wild - December 26, 2017

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Today's top stories: the 40th Annual Kennedy Center Honors airs tonight on CBS, and more!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-The 4th annual UG!MAS COMEDY SHOW SPECTACULAR!! comes to Exile Above 2A tonight!

-FRANKENSTEIN, starring Robert Fairchild and The Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley, opens off-Broadway tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our exclusive photos of the marquee for THE ICEMAN COMETH, starring Denzel Washington. The production will play the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre beginning March 22nd, 2018, with an opening night set for April 26, 2018.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Check out more photos here.

Set Your DVR... CBS airs an encore of the CAROL BURNETT 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL tonight at 8pm!

What we're geeking out over: In Broadway by Design, BroadwayWorld is shining a spotlight on the stellar designs of this Broadway season, show by show. Today, we continue the series with Beowulf Boritt and Natasha Katz, who acted as scenic and lighting designers for Broadway's newest comedy, Meteor Shower.

What we're watching: Even Broadway can't fight the holiday cheer. School of Rock is jamming away, watch Justin Collette, Analisa Leaming, Zachary Zwelling, Gabrielle Greene, Olivia Chun, Ellie Kim, and Levi Buksbazen rock out!

Social Butterfly: Get a look behind the scenes of HAMILTON London's epic #Ham4Ham mashup!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Wilson Cruz, who turns 44 today!

Wilson Cruz is an American actor known for playing Rickie Vasquez on My So-Called Life, Angel in the Broadway production of Rent and the recurring character Junito on Noah's Arc. As an openly gay man of Puerto Rican ancestry, he has served as an advocate for gay youth, especially gay youth of color.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

