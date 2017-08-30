BWW Morning Brief August 30th, 2017: THE LIGHTNING THIEF Announces Tour and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Producers, Theatreworks USA, Martian Entertainment, Greg Schaffert Productions and Lang Entertainment Group have partnered with The Road Company (trc.nyc) to bring Drama Desk Nominated Best Musical, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical around the country beginning fall of 2018.. (more...)

3) Will Vacant 42nd Street Theatre Finally Find a New Tenant?

According to the Real Deal, another deal is no more for a 42nd Street theatre. The 25,000-square-foot, 1,032-seat property (217 West 42nd St), has remained empty for over 25 years.. (more...)

4) Hurricane Harvey Update- How You Can Help Houston-Area Theatres

Hurricane Harvey has battered Texas, with over 30 inches of rainfall already in some areas, and even more expected today. Flooding in the Houston area has left many theatres underwater and unable to remain open. Check out the latest updates below:. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Brian d'Arcy James Recalls Early Musical Theater Experiences & More

Brian d'Arcy James talked to ABC News about his plethora of accomplishments, including starring in Broadway's HAMILTON and his upcoming role in 'Manhunt: Unabomber' series. Check out the appearance below!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Daisy Eagan

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Emily Skeggs, Andrew Kober, Etai Benson and more will sing the tunes of Noel Carey at Feinstein's/54 Below tonight!

-Original Broadway 'Elvis' Eddie Clendening stars in the HEARTBREAK HOTEL premiere at Ogunquit Playhouse!

-And the Arctic Group and IRT's 1st New York International FRIDGE Festival kicks off today!

BWW Exclusive: Barrett Doss whips up Groundhog Crumbles on the latest episode of Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch!

What we're geeking out over: Drew Gehling opened up to BWW about his return to WAITRESS, ROMAN HOLIDAY, and more!

What we're watching: Check out this first look at Marriott Theatre's HONEYMOON IN VEGAS!

Social Butterfly: Check out our Facebook live interview with MISS SAIGON's Alistair Brammer yesterday!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to William Ivey Long, who turns 70 today!

William Ivey Long was recently nominated for an Emmy Award for his work on Grease: Live! for the FOX Television Network. He designed the re-imagination of The Rocky Horror Picture Show (starring Laverne Cox and Tim Curry) - also for FOX. He is currently represented on Broadway with A Bronx Tale: The Musical; and Chicago, now in its 21st year. He recently completed a 4 year elected term as Chairman of the Board for The American Theatre Wing. Mr. Long has been nominated for 15 Tony Awards, winning 6 times.

Other Broadway Credits include: On The Twentieth Century, Cabaret (2014 and 1998 revivals), Bullets Over Broadway, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella (Tony Award), Big Fish, The Mystery of Edwin Drood; Don't Dress for Dinner; Hugh Jackman: Back on Broadway; Catch Me If You Can, Pal Joey, 9 to 5, Young Frankenstein; Curtains; Grey Gardens (Tony Award); The Producers (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Awards); A Streetcar Named Desire; La Cage Aux Folles; The Boy from Oz; Hairspray (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Awards); Cabaret; Contact (Hewes Award); The Music Man; Annie Get Your Gun; Swing; Smokey Joe's Café; Crazy for You (Tony, Outer Critics Circle Awards); Guys and Dolls (Drama Desk Award); A Christmas Carol; Six Degrees of Separation; Lend Me a Tenor (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Awards); Nine (Tony, Drama Desk, Maharam Awards). Recent Off-Broadway productions include The Belle of Amherst with Joely Richardson, Bunty Berman Presents; Lucky Guy and The School for Lies.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

