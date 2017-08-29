BWW Morning Brief August 29th, 2017: JERSEY BOYS Tour Cast Announced, Will Swenson to Return to WAITRESS and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Review Roundups - August 28, 2017

Tony Award-winner Julie White, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Erin Wilhelmi, have joined Tony Award-winner Jayne Houdyshell in the Broadway cast of Lucas Hnath's hit play, A Doll's House, Part 2. Directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Gold, this wildly inventive new American play picks up fifteen years after Henrik Ibsen's most cherished work concludes. The critics return to the production tonight to take in its new stars.. (more...)

2) Jonny Wexler, Chris Stevens, Tommaso Antico and Corey Greenan to Star in JERSEY BOYS Tour This Season; Dates Announced!

by BWW News Desk - August 28, 2017

Casting and tour dates have been announced for the 2017-18 touring seasons of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS, the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The cast of JERSEY BOYS will be led by Tommaso Antico (Bob Gaudio), Corey Greenan (Tommy DeVito), Chris Stevens (Nick Massi) and Jonny Wexler (Frankie Valli) as The Four Seasons.. (more...)

3) Obituary For Broadway Talent Agent Mark Schlegel

by BWW News Desk - August 28, 2017

Mark A. Schlegel, aged 57, a longtime resident of Oradell, NJ passed away on Sunday, August 13th. Born in Peoria, Illinois, Mark graduated from Plymouth High School in Indiana, and received a communications degree from DePauw University in 1981.. (more...)

4) First Look - Hugh Jackman is P.T. Barnum in THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Poster Art

by BWW News Desk - August 28, 2017

Hugh Jackman turned to Twitter this morning to share the first look at new poster art for the bold and original new musical, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN!. (more...)

5) Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/27/17

by BWW News Desk - August 28, 2017

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/27/2017.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Kaley Ann Voorhees

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-The Meatpacking District sets final Sweat Sessions & Grand Finale Cool Down today!

-And Times Square Arts' WORD ON THE STREET public art protest initiative begins today!

BWW Exclusive: Get ready for the return of TURNING THE TABLES on September 5 with this exclusive trailer!

What we're geeking out over: Will Swenson will be returning to WAITRESS as Earl this fall!

What we're watching: This first look of Brian d'Arcy James starring in this week's episode of Discovery's Manhunt: UNABOMBER!

Social Butterfly: Tune into BWW's Facebook page tonight at 5:30pm EST for a live chat with MISS SAIGON's Alistair Brammer!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Lea Michele, who turns 31 today!

Michele originated the role of 'Wendla' in SPRING AWAKENING off-Broadway and then on the Great White Way. Among her other Broadway credits are FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, RAGTIME and LES MISERABLES. She recently starred as "Hester Ulrich' in the comedic horror series SCREAM QUEENS and is well known for her Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated portrayal of 'Rachel Berry' on FOX's cult dramedy GLEE. Michele's debut album LOUDER was released in 2014. The actress has also penned two books, BRUNETTE AMBITION and YOU FIRST: JOURNAL YOUR WAY TO YOUR BEST LIFE.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles