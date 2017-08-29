THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL to Strike in a City Near You on Tour Next Fall

Producers, Theatreworks USA, Martian Entertainment, Greg Schaffert Productions and Lang Entertainment Group have partnered with The Road Company (trc.nyc) to bring Drama Desk Nominated Best Musical, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical around the country beginning fall of 2018.

The cast and performance schedule will be announced soon. For more information, visit LightningThiefMusical.com.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical has a Drama Desk nominated book by Joe Tracz, music and lyrics by Rob Rokickiand is directed by Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Patrick McCullum, fight direction by Rod Kinter with set design by Lee Savage, costume design by Sydney Maresca, Obie award winning sound design by Ryan Rumery, and lighting design by David Lander, orchestrations by Wiley Deweese and Rob Rokocki, It is being presented by special arrangement with Rick Riordan and the Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency.

Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and he is on a quest to find Zeus's lightning bolt and prevent a war between the Greek gods. Normal is a myth when you're a demigod. Based on the best-selling Disney-Hyperion novel by Rick Riordan, featuring live music, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure that will rock your world.

Broadway Records released the original cast recording of the three-time Drama Desk Nominee (including Best Musical) that featured Chris McCarrell as Percy Jackson, Carrie Compere as Sally, Sarah Beth Pfeifer as Clarisse, Jonathan Raviv as Chiron, James Hayden Rodriguez as Luke, Drama Desk nominee for Best Featured Actor in a Musical George Salazar as Grover, and Kristin Stokes as Annabeth.

THEATREWORKS USA (Barbara Pasternack, Artistic Director; Michael Harrington, Managing Director) is America's foremost professional not-for-profit theater company dedicated to producing new works for young and family audiences. Since 1961, Theatreworks USA has developed more than 130 entertaining and thought-provoking original plays and musicals, and presented them to over 98 million people in 49 states and Canada. Honors for excellence include recognition from the Drama Desk Awards, Lucille Lortel Awards, the Jonathan Larson Performing Arts Foundation Award, and the Medal of Honor from the Actors Fund of America. The company's award winning alumni have gone on to write, direct, design or perform in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Anastasia, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Book of Mormon, Avenue Q, Ragtime, Legally Blonde, Disney's Frozen, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson - to name a few - in addition to the television shows Friends, Lemony Snicket: A Series of Unfortunate Events, Grey's Anatomy, and more.

Martian Entertainment is a Tony Award-winning theatrical production and general management company run by Carl D. White, Gregory Rae, and Tyrus Emory. In September 2017 at New World Stages: A Clockwork Orange. Additional credits include The Normal Heart (Tony Award); Hedwig and the Angry Inch (Tony Award); Kinky Boots (Tony Award); Priscilla Queen of the Desert; Gore Vidal's The Best Man; Bare the musical; [title of show]; Potted Potter; Naked Boys Singing!; Altar Boyz; Immediate Family; and many others. Film/TV projects include the feature film Hello Again and the award-winning TV pilot "Sox News." Upcoming: A Confederacy of Dunces; Home Street Home; The MAD Show; and Found.

Greg Schaffert PRODUCTIONS: Greg is a Tony Award winning producer with 30 years of experience working in every facet of the theatre. Producing credits: Peter and the Starcatcher (5 Tony Awards); All Shook Up; Burn the Floor; Bat Boy The Musical; Striking 12; Shear Madness; Analog & Vinyl; Three Musketeers; No Wake; Magnetic North; Great Wall; The Girl in the Frame, and many others. In development: Bat Boy revival; Atlantis; Something in the Game; Painted Alice; Hot Mess in Manhattan.

Lang Entertainment Group Victoria Lang has enjoyed a wide-ranging producing career in theatre, film and television. Theatre: Matthew Broderick & Annaleigh Ashford in Sylvia (Broadway), Found (Atlantic Theatre Co., Philadelphia Theatre Co.) and its current hit Podcast, Silence! The Musical! (Best Musical: Off Broadway Alliance Award, Top 5 Musicals: Time Magazine), Matt & Ben (Top 5 Plays: Time Magazine), Johnny Guitar (Outer Critics Circle Award), Listen to My Heart: The Songs of David Friedman (Drama Desk nomination), Bat Boy (London), SHOUT! The Mod Musical (NY, London), Girls Night! The Musical (LA) and Divorce Party The Musical (Las Vegas, National Tour). Associated productions: West End and UK Tour of Funny Girl (Olivier nomination) and on Broadway with 1984, Elizabeth Taylor & Richard Burton in Private Lives, A View From The Bridge, (Tony nomination), Joseph...Dreamcoat (Tony nomination), Elizabeth Taylor in The Little Foxes, Sandy Duncan in Peter Pan. Television: Live With Regis & Kathie Lee (3 Emmy nominations).

The Road Company was founded in 1997 by Stephen Lindsay and Brett Sirota. In addition to The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical current representation includes Wicked, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, War Paint, The Band's Visit, SpongeBob SquarePants, A Clockwork Orange, The Sound of Music, The Illusionists, Dirty Dancing, Kinky Boots, and Elf the Musical.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

