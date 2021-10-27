Wake Up With BWW 10/27: DIANA and AIN'T TOO PROUD Tour Complete Casting Announced, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Cast of Diana

Today's top stories include complete casting announced for the Broadway reopening of Diana, plus a first look at all new photos and a poster from ANNIE LIVE! starring Harry Connick, Jr. and Celina Smith.

Additionally, full casting has been announced for the National Tour of Ain't Too Proud. Plus, watch JoJo Siwa perform a horror-themed 'Anything Goes' on this week's episode of Dancing With The Stars!

DIANA, THE MUSICAL Announces Complete Cast For Broadway Reopening

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Casting has been announced for the Broadway reopening of DIANA, THE MUSICAL. Returning to the production include Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Harry Connick Jr. & Celina Smith in New ANNIE LIVE! Photos & Poster

by Michael Major

The new photos reveal Harry Connick Jr. in costume as Daddy Warbucks, along with Celina Smith as Annie and Sandy the Dog. The new live musical will also feature Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, Jane Krakowski as Lily St. Regis, and Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan. Plus, check out the new poster now!. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch JoJo Siwa Perform a Horror-Themed 'Anything Goes' Routine on DANCING WITH THE STARS

by Michael Major

Internet sensation JoJo Siwa performed a haunting rendition of 'Anything Goes' on Dancing With the Stars' 'Horror Night' last night with her partner Jenna Johnson. Watch the full performance now!. (more...)

AIN'T TOO PROUD First National Tour Announces Complete Casting

by Stephi Wild

After a week of public performances at Durham Performing Arts Center, the tour will officially launch at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. this December, before continuing to 50+ cities across North America, including a homecoming to The Temptations roots in Detroit.. (more...)

Caroline, or Change officially opens tonight on Broadway!

Sharon D Clarke returns to her Olivier Award-winning role as Caroline Thibodeaux, with Gabriel Amoroso (Noah Gellman), Alexander Bello (Jackie Thibodeaux), John Cariani (Stuart Gellman), Joy Hermalyn (Grandma Gellman), Arica Jackson (The Washing Machine), Tamika Lawrence (Dotty Moffett), Caissie Levy (Rose Stopnick Gellman), Adam Makké (Noah Gellman), Kevin S. McAllister (The Dryer, The Bus), Harper Miles (Radio 3), N'Kenge (The Moon), Nya (Radio 2), Richard Alexander Phillips (Alternate for Jackie Thibodeaux and Joe Thibodeaux), Jayden Theophile (Joe Thibodeaux), Nasia Thomas (Radio 1), Jaden Myles Waldman (Noah Gellman), Samantha Williams (Emmie Thibodeaux), Stuart Zagnit (Grandpa Gellman) and Chip Zien (Mr. Stopnick).

The show began previews earlier this month at Studio 54. It features a Book & Lyrics by Tony Kushner, Music by Jeanine Tesori, Direction by Michael Longhurst, Choreography by Ann Yee, Musical Supervision by Nigel Lilley and Musical Direction by Joseph Joubert.

Meet the cast here.

