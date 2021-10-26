Review Roundup: HAMILTON's Touring 'Angelica' Company Returns to the Stage!

The Angelica company of the National Tour of Hamilton officially returned last month, kicking off at ASU Gammage.

The musical stars Edred Utomi as Alexander Hamilton, alongside Josh Tower as Aaron Burr, Zoe Jensen as Eliza Hamilton, Bryson Bruce as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Jon Viktor Corpuz as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Tyler Belo as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Peter Matthew Smith as King George III, Paul Oakley Stovall as George Washington, Stephanie Umoh as Angelica Schuyler, and Olivia Puckett as Peggy Schuyler.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

ASU Gammage - Phoenix, AZ

Seth Tucker, BroadwayWorld: As Hamilton, Edred Utomi's performance -- for better or worse -- is a near carbon copy of Miranda's Tony nominated performance. For all the die-hard fans hoping to hear a recreation of the cast album, you won't be disappointed. Nobody can match the smooth voice of Leslie Odom Jr.'s Tony winning performance as Aaron Burr, but Josh Tower holds his own with an intense portrayal of the complicated villain. The ensemble truly is the glue that binds the show, with intricate movement and focused emotion, bringing nearly every scene to life.

Moran Theatre - Jacksonville, FL

Charlie Patton, Jacksonville.com: The cast that has come to Jacksonville is outstanding, full of actors who have performed on Broadway and have significant television credits. I particularly liked Warren Egypt Franklin who plays two roles, Lafayette in act one and Thomas Jefferson in act two. Both are great roles, especially Jefferson, and both are well played. Providing rich comic relief is Neil Haskell, who plays an ultimately puzzled King George (puzzled that leaders could just step down; puzzled that John Adams would be allowed to assume Washington's crown).

Marcus Center - Milwaukee, WI

Jim Higgins, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: As the diminutive John Laurens and as young Philip Hamilton, Jon Viktor Corpuz is a captivating fireball who draws attention. As Washington, Stovall is a commander in chief great in both stature and gravitas. I'd cross the Delaware for this guy. Jensen and Umoh sing Eliza and Angelica's heartbreaking solos with conviction. And King George (Peter Matthew Smith) must be the most popular villain since Darth Vader, judging from the audience's delirium each time he sashayed onstage.

Harry Cherkinian, Shepherd Express: If ever there was a show that truly represents an excellent ensemble performance it's Hamilton. But the lead role is physically and emotionally demanding and Edred Utomi fills every aspect of Alexander Hamilton, even eerily recreating the vocals of Miranda, who created the lead role in the original Broadway cast.