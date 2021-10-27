CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Officially Opens Tonight on Broadway; Meet the Cast!

Caroline, or Change officially opens tonight, October 27, at Studio 54. The musical features a Book & Lyrics by Tony Kushner, Music by Jeanine Tesori, Direction by Michael Longhurst, Choreography by Ann Yee, Musical Supervision by Nigel Lilley and Musical Direction by Joseph Joubert.

Caroline Thibodeaux is a Black woman working as a maid for a Jewish family in 1963 Louisiana, as the civil rights movement is transforming America. In her Olivier Award-winning performance, Sharon D Clarke brings this indelible heroine to "incandescent" life (Time Out London), in a production that launches to "the titanic dimensions of greatness" (The New York Times). From Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner and Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori comes the show that pulses with the urgency and passion that's shaping the world today.

The Caroline, or Change creative team includes Fly Davis (Sets & Costumes), Jack Knowles (Lights), Paul Arditti (Sound), Rick Bassett, Joseph Joubert & Buryl Red (Orchestrations), Amanda Miller (Hair & Wigs), and Sarah Cimino (Make-up).

Meet the cast below!

Sharon D Clarke

(Caroline Thibodeaux)

Theatre: Blues in the Night; Death of a Salesman (Olivier Award); Caroline, or Change (Olivier Award); The Life (Offies), King the Musical; Once on This Island; Ma Rainey's Black Bottom; The Amen Corner (Olivier Award); Guys and Dolls; Romeo and Juliet; Porgy and Bess; Ghost (Manchester Theatre Award); Hairspray; Chicago; We Will Rock You (WhatsOnStage Award); The Lion King; Fame; Rent. TV: "Holby City," "Informer," "Doctor Who," "Silent Witness," "The Shadow Line," "Waking the Dead," "The Singing "Detective," "Thunderbirds Are Go." Film: Rocketman, Rocks, Tau, Sugarhouse, Secret Society, Beautiful People. Black British Theatre Award-Lifetime Recognition (2019). MBE for services to drama (2017). Sharon is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut.

Gabriel Amoroso

(Noah Gellman)

is beyond grateful to be making his Broadway debut! Gabe was previously cast as Young Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child but wasn't able to take the stage due to the shutdown. Off-Broadway credits include: Medea (Harvey Theatre at BAM), Galileo (reading, NYSAF Powerhouse Theater). Special thanks to my family, Jessi, David, Sherry, Mallory, Carnahan Casting/Roundabout Theatre Co, and the Caroline, or Change creative team and cast.

Alexander Bello

(Jackie Thibodeaux)

Broadway: The Rose Tattoo, All My Sons. Off-Off Broadway: A Real Boy (59E59 Theaters). Television: "John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch" (Netflix), "And Just Like That" (HBO). Alexander is thrilled to be back at the Roundabout and over the moon to be part of Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori's musical masterpiece. He thanks Michael Longhurst, Jim Carnahan and the Roundabout for this opportunity, John Mara, Jr., Chris York, José Escolástico and Sakachez Dance for helping him get here, and his loving family for their unwavering support!

John Cariani

(Stuart Gellman)

Broadway: The Band's Visit, Something Rotten! (Outer Critics Circle Award nom.), Fiddler on the Roof (Tony Award nom.; Outer Critics Circle Award). Off-Broadway includes Atlantic, The Public and Transport Group. TV includes "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "The Blacklist," "The Good Wife" and recurring roles on "Law & Order" (CSU Tech Beck), "Numb3rs" and "The Onion News Network." Several films. Playwright: Almost, Maine; Last Gas; LOVE/SICK.

Joy Hermalyn

(Grandma Gellman)

Broadway/Off Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof, Cyrano, Candide, Christmas Carol, Baz Luhrmann's La Bohème, Death Takes a Holiday, Encores! Favorite regional: Souvenir (FFJenkins), 33Variations (Gertrude), Sweeney Todd (Lovett), Gypsy (Rose), Hamlet (Gertrude), Beauty & the Beast (Wardrobe), Oliver (Widow Corney). Opera from AK-Italy-UT; NBC's Sound of Music Live!; New York Philharmonic; Carnegie & Royal Albert Halls. Joy teaches Voice/Audition Technique at Yale, Kean and in private studio/zoom. Gratitude to Roundabout, HCKR, J&MM. She persisted!

Arica Jackson

(Washing Machine)

recently appeared in the Broadway production of Waitress. Other credits include Head Over Heels (Broadway), Waitress (tour). Television: "Evil" (CBS). She is incredibly grateful to be telling this story and working with this incredible team. CMU Drama 2017. Special thanks to her amazing family & her reps at The Price Group.

Tamika Lawrence

(Dotty Moffett)

Two Time Grammy Winning Artist. Broadway: Caroline, or Change, Gettin' The Band Back Together, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen (Virtual Cast), Beautiful, If/Then, Matilda, The Book of Mormon. Off-Broadway: Hercules (The Public Theater) Rent, The Tempest (The Public Theater). Television: "That Damn Michael Che", "Modern Love", "The Last OG" "The Wiz Live!" "Vinyl" (HBO), "Show Me a Hero" (HBO), "Blue Bloods," "Law & Order: SVU." Movies: Better Nate Than Never, The Greatest Showman, White Girl, Breakable You.

Caissie Levy

(Rose Stopnick Gellman)

most recently originated the role of Elsa in Disney's Frozen on Broadway. Caroline, or Change marks her seventh Broadway show. On Broadway & West End she created the roles of Sheila in the Tony Award winning revival of Hair, and Molly in Ghost. Other Broadway: Fantine in Les Miserables; Penny in Hairspray (& 1st national tour); Elphaba in Wicked (LA); Maureen in Rent (national tour). Off Broadway: First Daughter Suite; Murder Ballad. Extensive recording, voiceover, solo concert & symphony work.

Adam Makké

(Noah Gellman)

is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut in Caroline, or Change and is honored to be a part of the reopening of Broadway! He would like to thank his acting teacher, Therese Walden-Murphy and his voice coach, Kim Russell. Adam sends love to his family and friends in West Chester, PA for always supporting his dream that is now coming true. He's thankful for this opportunity to be working with this amazing cast and crew.

Kevin S. McAllister

(Bus/Dryer)

recently made his Broadway debut in Come From Away. Based in Washington D.C., he has performed with nearly every notable regional house in the VA/D.C./Maryland area. Selected credits include Ain't Misbehavin' (Helen Hayes nomination), Grand Hotel, Titanic (Signature Theatre), Ragtime (Ford's Theatre, Helen Hayes Award), Lost in the Stars (Washington National Opera), Annie (Olney Theatre Center). Kevin received his BA in music from Morgan State University and serves as artistic director/co-founder of D.C.-based ArtsCentric, Inc.

Harper Miles

(Radio 3)

is beyond grateful to step back on stage & bring a little extra joy into the hearts of those watching. She was last seen on tour in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Lucille). Other favorite credits include Memphis (u/s Felicia), Bat Out of Hell (Zahara ) and was recently the voice of "Only You" Spotify Ad. Special thanks to the people who surround her with love & encouragement daily. Luke 1:37 "With God nothing is impossible"

N'Kenge

(The Moon)

Emmy Nominee. NY Post called N'Kenge "Electrifying" as Mary Wells in Motown. Broadway: Motown: The Musical, Sondheim on Sondheim. Off-Broadway: Mother Hare in The Golden Apple at NYCC Encores! West End: The Genius of Ray Charles. Broadway Bound: Dorothy in Dorothy Dandridge Musical, Jazz in Dangerous Musical. TV: Producer Gina Goff helms musical TV series "Black Butterfly" created by N'Kenge. International Soloist with Symphonies. Special thanks to her family, Bret Adams Agency and Jim Carnahan Casting.

Nya

(Radio 2)

is blessed to be making their Broadway debut with Caroline, or Change. "To be young, to be gifted, to be black and unrestricted."

Richard Alexander Phillips

(Jackie/Joe Alternate)

is a NYC-based actor. Recent credits include: The Lion King Broadway tour (Young Simba), "Pose FX" (Freddy). As a student at The Avenues World School, Richard has studied under a Mandarin Chinese curriculum and is fluent in the language. In 2019, Richard used his bilingual studies to publish a book titled "Learning with RAZP", an audio-visual self-teaching tool for children studying the Mandarin Chinese language. Richard is managed by The SquarePeg Group, Inc. and represented by A3 Artists Agency (theatrical).

Jayden Theophile

(Joe Thibodeaux)

It's great to be back on Broadway! Credits include: Broadway: Tina - The Tina Turner Musical (Young Craig); TV: "Puppy Dog Pal's" (season 5-Darius), "Jerry O'." Special thanks to the Lord, my manager, Lisa Calli and agent, Barry Kolker. Thanks to mom and dad for pushing me as hard as they could to get me here. My sister and brother, and coaches!

Nasia Thomas

(Radio 1)

Broadway: Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Little Eva in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. National tour: Beautiful. Regional: Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations (Berkeley Rep, Kennedy Center, Center Theatre Group, Mirvish Toronto), Beauty and the Beast (TUTS), Hairspray (Muny). BFA MT Elon '15, The Governors School for the Arts '11. DGRW. Thankful to her family and friends for the endless sacrifices, support, and love.

Jaden Myles Waldman

(Noah Gellman)

is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut! Theatre: Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Ragtime on Ellis Island. Television: "Star Wars: Visions" (Disney+), "Pinkalicious & Peterrific" (PBS Kids), "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon), "The Plot Against America" (HBO). Film: Mirai (Oscar and Golden Globe-nominated), Give or Take. Jaden loves school, soccer, drumming and creating Lego stop-motion videos. Gratitude to Carly, family & friends, everyone at Roundabout Theatre Co, Carnahan Casting, Jessica, Sherry, Barbara and Minda.

Samantha Williams

(Emmie Thibodeaux)

is honored to be sharing a story so close to her heart. Williams was most recently seen as Alana Beck in Dear Evan Hansen (Broadway, first national tour). Other credits: Dot in Sunday in the Park... (Pace University); Caroline in Caroline, or Change (Pace). Special thanks to Jeanine and Tony for writing a story that stands the test of time. Show support to The Black Youth Project to help the future of America. This is for Mom, Dad, Julian and Grammy! Buchwald & One Entertainment.

Stuart Zagnit

(Grandpa Gellman)

Broadway: Newsies, Grinch, Seussical, The Wild Party, The People in the Picture. Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors, All in the Timing, Lucky Stiff, Kuni-Leml, The Grand Tour. National tours: Wicked, Grinch, Crazy for You, Into the Woods, Tintypes, Applause. Regional: Fiddler, The Producers, The Sound of Music. TV: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "The Blacklist," "The Good Wife," "Instinct," "Elementary," "Blue Bloods," "30 Rock," 5 "Law & Orders." Film: Jingle Hell. Original voice of Pokemon's Professor Oak! For Goldie + Al, Carolyn + Sam.

Chip Zien

(Mr. Stopnick)

Roundabout: The Boys From Syracuse, The People in the Picture, The Big Knife. Also on Broadway: created the roles of the Baker in Sondheim/ Lapine's Into the Woods and Mendel in William Finn's Falsettos, and It Shoulda Been You, The Country Girl, Les Mis, Grand Hotel, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, etc. Off- Broadway: The Twenty-Seventh Man (The Public Theater), Isn't It Romantic (Drama Desk nomination), A New Brain (Drama Desk nomination). Recent TV: "The Hunters," "House of Cards," "The Night Of."

Sharon Catherine Brown

(Caroline Thibodeaux, Dotty Moffett Cover)

Broadway: Head Over Heels, Effie in Dreamgirls, The Narrator in Joseph...Dreamcoat. National Tour: The Blues Singer in A Night With Janis Joplin, Lucy in Jekyll and Hyde, Seasons Of Love Soloist in Rent. Film: Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, Sister Act 2. TV: "The Good Fight", "A Different World."

Rheaume Crenshaw

(Washing Machine, Dotty, Radio 3 Cover)

Broadway: Groundhog Day, Amazing Grace. Other New York credits: Road Show (Encores!), Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope (Encores!), Alternating Currents (Working Theater). Tours: Waitress (1st Ntn'l ). Regional: Miami New Drama, Barrington Stage, St. Louis Black Rep, Congo Square/Goodman Theatre, Crossroads.

Leslie Jackson

(Radio 1, Radio 2, Moon, Emmie Thibodeaux Cover)

Broadway debut! Tours: Spamalot national (Lady of the Lake), Cinderella national (Marie), Ragtime national (Sarah), West Side Story international (Rosalia, u/s Maria, "Somewhere" soloist). Regional: Together We Celebrate! Fulton Theatre, The Secret Garden WPPAC (Ayah). Thanks to dad, mom, Jill, family and friends for endless love and support!

Gina Lamparella

(Rose Stopnick Gellman, Grandma Gellman cover)

Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera, A Little Night Music, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Fiddler on the Roof, Gypsy, Imaginary Friends, Jane Eyre, Les Misérables. Other theatre: Miss Saigon, Crazy for You, The Graduate, Fiddler on the Roof, Pericles and The Tempest. TV: "Master of None."

Quentin Oliver Lee

(The Bus, The Dryer cover)

Broadway: Prince of Broadway. Regional/Broadway tour: The Phantom of the Opera, Porgy and Bess, Festival of The Lion King, Encores! The Golden Apple. Opera: The Met Opera's Porgy and Bess, Heartbeat Opera, UFOMT. Thanks to God, Angie, CTG and all who support the arts.

Timothy Quinlan

(Grandpa Gellman, Mr. Stopnick, Stuart Gellman cover)

Timothy Quinlan returns to Broadway after 20 years (and 18 months)! In the meantime, he has taken every bow, from the first to the last, on every size stage, all over the world. He has also cleaned toilets in New York, LA, and London.

Tom Titone

(Grandpa Gellman, Mr. Stopnick, Stuart Gellman Cover)

Broadway: Fiddler On The Roof, Once Upon A Mattress, Carousel, My Favorite Year, The Most Happy Fella. Regionally: La Jolla Playhouse, Huntington Theatre, Cleveland Playhouse, Penguin Rep. TV: "The Deuce" (HBO), "Law & Orders", "Blue Bloods", "The Blacklist", "The Affair", "Madoff", "Deception", "Person Of Interest", "Elementary", "Desperate Housewives", "Medium", "Numb3ers".

Khalifa White

(Emmie Thibodeaux, Radio 2, Radio 3 cover)

Broadway debut! Bippity-Boppity-Boo! Favorite credits: School of Rock 1st national tour, Aida, Smokey Joe's Cafe, The Bodyguard, Ain't Misbehavin, Dreamgirls, Hairspray, Beehive, HKDL/WDW (Tiana/Kibibi/ Nala). #TheSearchForRoxie Top 3 finalist, Alumknight. Thank you, God, family, friends, GBM and casting. "To whom much is given much is required."

Photo Credit: Caroline, or Change, roundabouttheatre.org