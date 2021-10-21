Wake Up With BWW 10/21: FLYING OVER SUNSET Clips, Ari'el Stachel Departs THE VISITOR, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

1) Ari'el Stachel Departs Cast of THE VISITOR at the Public Theater

by Nicole Rosky

Following several delays and cancelations, The Public Theater has just announced that Tony winner Ari'el Stachel has departed the cast of The Visitor. A statement from the Public explains that it was a 'mutual decision'.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: FLYING OVER SUNSET Begins Rehearsals; Check Out All New Clips From the Show!

by BroadwayWorld TV

Rehearsals began on Tuesday, October 19, for the return of Lincoln Center Theater's production of the new musical FLYING OVER SUNSET. Check out all new clips from the show featuring Carmen Cusack, Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Harry Hadden-Paton, Nehal Joshi, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, Atticus Ware, and Tony Yazbeck!. (more...)

3) Photos: Jennifer Nettles, Erich Bergen, Nik Dodani and Ben Thompson Take First Bows in WAITRESS

by Bruce Glikas

Last night marked a shift change at Joe's Diner! Waitress just welcomed four new Broadway cast members at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, including Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Jennifer Nettles as Jenna, Nik Dodani as Ogie, and former Waitress cast members Erich Bergen and Ben Thomspon as Dr. Pomatter and Earl respectively.. (more...)

4) Meryl Streep, Daveed Diggs and More Join the Cast of Apple TV's Upcoming Series EXTRAPOLATIONS

by Stephi Wild

Apple has announced full casting for its upcoming Apple TV+ show, Extrapolations, which will include Meryl Streep, Daveed Diggs, and more!. (more...)

5) Vanessa Williams Will Lead ANYONE CAN WHISTLE as a Part of MasterVoices Season at Carnegie Hall

by Nicole Rosky

Ted Sperling, Artistic Director of MasterVoices, announced details of the celebrated chorus' 80th season, celebrating the power of the human voice to unite, inspire and connect since 1941. One of the highlights includes a semi-staged concert production of the cult-favorite musical, Stephen Sondheim's and Arthur Laurents' Anyone Can Whistle, starring Vanessa Williams.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Mrs. Doubtfire officially returns to Broadway tonight!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Aaron Tveit, who turns 38 today!

Aaron Tveit most recently starred in Moulin Rouge on Broadway!

Previously, he appeared on Broadway as 'Frank Abagnale Jr.' in CATCH ME IF YOU CAN. Before that, he starred in NEXT TO NORMAL, WICKED and HAIRSPRAY. He is also known for his portrayal of 'Enjolras' in the 2012 LES MISERABLES film adaptation,as well as FOX's GREASE: LIVE.

In the West End, he appeared as 'John Wilkes Booth' in ASSASSINS. The actor has also taken the stage off-Broadway in SAVED. After appearing in the TV series GOSSIP GIRL and GRACELAND, he will soon be seen in the new CBS thriller-comedy BRAINDEAD.

