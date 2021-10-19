VIDEO: FLYING OVER SUNSET Begins Rehearsals; Check Out All New Clips From the Show!

Rehearsals begin today, Tuesday, October 19, for the return of Lincoln Center Theater's production of the new musical FLYING OVER SUNSET. The musical, with a book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Michael Korie, and featuring choreography by Michelle Dorrance, was all set and ready to play its first preview on March 12, 2020, the night of the historic theater shutdown. FLYING OVER SUNSET will now finally begin previews on Thursday, November 11, and open on Monday, December 13 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).

Check out an all new montage of clips from the show below!

The new musical's cast features Carmen Cusack, Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Harry Hadden-Paton, Nehal Joshi, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, Atticus Ware, and Tony Yazbeck. Aria Braswell, Danny Gardner, Kate Marilley, Patrick Scott McDermott, Tony Roach, and Michael Winther understudy various roles.

Set in the 1950's, FLYING OVER SUNSET is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people - writer Aldous Huxley (to be played by Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck) - each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.

FLYING OVER SUNSET has sets by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Bradley King, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, projections by 59 Productions, and casting by The Telsey Office, with orchestrations by Michael Starobin, and music direction by Kimberly Grigsby. FLYING OVER SUNSET is produced in association with Jack Shear. Rick Steiger is the Production Stage Manager.

Lincoln Center Theater is deeply committed to the health and safety of our audiences, artists, and staff, and upon reopening, will implement health and safety protocols based on the applicable New York State, City and CDC guidelines, which will be communicated to ticket holders in advance of every performance

In addition to FLYING OVER SUNSET, Lincoln Center Theater will reopen the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater with with Intimate Apparel, an opera with music by Ricky Ian Gordon and libretto by Lynn Nottage based on her play, directed by Bartlett Sher, at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater beginning performances Thursday, January 13; which will be followed by the LCT3 production of At the Wedding, a new play by Bryna Turner, directed by Jenna Worsham beginning performances Saturday, February 12 at the Claire Tow Theater. This spring will bring a new production of Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning classic The Skin of Our Teeth, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz beginning performances Thursday, March 31 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, as well as additional productions to be announced in both the Mitzi E. Newhouse and Claire Tow theaters.

Lincoln Center Theater's production of FLYING OVER SUNSET received generous gifts from The New York Community Trust - Mary P. Oenslager Foundation Fund, Ted Snowdon, Marta Heflin Foundation, and James-Keith (JK) Brown and Eric Diefenbach. The production's choreography is supported by The SHS Foundation. Funding is also provided by the Bernard Gersten LCT Productions Fund, a generous bequest from Ray and Maryann Larsen and The Peter J. Sharp Foundation's Special Fund for LCT, with special thanks to The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust for supporting new American work at LCT.