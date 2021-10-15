Wake Up With BWW 10/15: Inside Opening Night of THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

1) VIDEO: Get A First Look at the Touring Cast of HADESTOWN

by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the national touring cast of Hadestown, the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.. (more...)

2) The Public Theater Cancels First Previews for THE VISITOR

by Nicole Rosky

Following delays last week, The Public Theater has just announced that it has canceled performances for The Visitor tonight, October 14, and tomorrow, October 15.. (more...)

3) THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Officially Opens on Broadway; Meet the Cast!

by Stephi Wild

The Lehman Trilogy officially opened on Broadway last night, October 14, at the Nederlander Theatre. The play comes to Broadway after acclaimed, sold-out runs at London's National Theatre, the Park Avenue Armory, and in London's West End.. (more...)

4) Photos: The Radio City Rockettes Rehearse For the 2021 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR

by Stephi Wild

Rehearsals are now underway for the 2021 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes. Photos were taken on Wednesday, October 13, where The Rockettes rehearsed their iconic precision choreography, including the classic kickline.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Kate Baldwin

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Opening Night Coverage: Thoughts of a Colored Man

Thoughts of a Colored Man officially opened on Broadway on October 13, at the John Golden Theatre. By Keenan Scott II, one of today's boldest new voices, Thoughts of a Colored Man blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor into a daringly universal new play. Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century.

The Thoughts of a Colored Man ensemble cast features Dyllón Burnside (FX's "Pose,"), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Da'Vinchi (Starz's upcoming "Black Mafia Family"), Grammy Award® nominee Luke James, Tony Award nominee Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys), Grammy Award nominee Tristan Mack Wilds (HBO's "The Wire"), and Esau Pritchett ("Prodigal Son").

Photos: First Look at THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN on Broadway

Photos: THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN Takes Opening Night Bows

Photos: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN

Review Roundup: THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN Opens On Broadway!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Gavin Lee, who turns 49 today!

Two-time Tony Award®-nominated Broadway actor Gavin Lee will steal Christmas this season in the title role of the Grinch in Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Lee was most recently on Broadway as the tap-dancing show stopper Squidward Tentacles in SpongeBob SquarePants, for which he received his second Tony nomination. Previously, Lee originated the role of Bert in Mary Poppins on West End (Olivier nomination), Broadway (Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award) and on the first national tour. The British-born actor and proud dad of three is also known for his recurring role of Alan Woodford on USA Network's "White Collar."

