THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Officially Opens on Broadway Tonight; Meet the Cast!

The Lehman Trilogy officially opens on Broadway tonight, October 14, at the Nederlander Theatre. The play comes to Broadway after acclaimed, sold-out runs at London's National Theatre, the Park Avenue Armory, and in London's West End.

The story of a family and a company that changed the world, The Lehman Trilogy unfolds in three parts over a single evening. Academy Award and Tony Award winner Sam Mendes directs Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Adrian Lester as the Lehman brothers, their sons, and grandsons. On a cold September morning in 1844, a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is joined by his two brothers, and an American epic begins. 163 years later, the firm they establish - Lehman Brothers - spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy, triggering the largest financial crisis in history.

As the cast gets ready for the start of performances tonight, get to know the company!

Simon Russell Beale's theatre career began with plays at the Traverse and Lyceum in Edinburgh. His first London appearance was in William Gaskill's Royal Court production of Women Beware Women. Theatre: The Lehman Trilogy (also Park Avenue Armory), King Lear, 50 Years on Stage, Timon of Athens, Collaborators, London Assurance, Major Barbara, Landscape and A Slight Ache, Much Ado About Nothing, The Alchemist, The Life of Galileo, Jumpers (also West End and New York), Humble Boy (also West End), Hamlet, Battle Royal, Candide, Summerfolk, Money, Othello, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, Volpone (National Theatre); The Tempest, King Lear, Ghosts, Richard III, Edward II, The Seagull, Troilus and Cressida, The Man of Mode, Restoration (Royal Shakespeare Company); The Hothouse (Trafalgar Studios); Bluebird (Atlantic Theatre Company); Privates on Parade, Death Trap (Noël Coward); The Winter's Tale, The Cherry Orchard (The Old Vic); Monty Python's Spamalot (Broadway and West End); The Philanthropist, Uncle Vanya, Twelfth Night, Temple (Donmar Warehouse); Julius Caesar (Barbican Theatre); Richard II, Macbeth (Almeida Theatre); The Duchess of Malfi (Greenwich Theatre and Wyndham's Theatre). Dance includes Alice's Adventures in Wonderland for the Royal Ballet. Television credits include "Vanity Fair," "Legacy," "Parkinson: Masterclass," "Henry IV Parts 1 and 2," "Spooks," "John Adams," "Dunkirk," "The Young Visiters," "Great Historians: Gibbon," "A Dance to the Music of Time," "Persuasion" and "The Mushroom Pickers." Film credits include The Death of Stalin, My Week with Marilyn, The Deep Blue Sea, The Gathering, Alice in Wonderland, An Ideal Husband, The Temptation of Franz Schubert, and Hamlet. He has narrated several books and voiced three roles for the Shakespeare CD Series. Narrations for television include presenting "Sacred Victoria," "Symphony" and "Sacred Music." Concerts include First Night of the Proms, Stravinsky Promenade and Sondheim Birthday Promenade. Russell Beale is an associate artist of the Royal Shakespeare Company. In 2019, he was awarded a Knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours List for his services to the Arts.

Adam Godley's work in theatre includes The Lehman Trilogy (also Park Avenue Armory and West End), From Morning to Midnight, Paul, Two Thousand Years, The Pillowman, Cleo, Camping, Emmanuelle and Dick (Olivier Award nomination), Mr. A's Amazing Maze Plays, Watch on the Rhine, Close of Play (National Theatre); The White Devil, Three Hours After Marriage, The General from America (Royal Shakespeare Company); Anything Goes (Outer Critics' Circle Award, Tony Award® and Drama Desk Award nominations, Broadway); Mouth to Mouth (Olivier Award nomination), Mr. Kolpert (Royal Court Theatre); The Critic (Royal Exchange Theatre); The Importance of Being Earnest, The Rivals (also West End) (Chichester Festival Theatre); The Front Page, Cabaret (Donmar Warehouse); A Going Concern, June Moon (also West End) (Hampstead Theatre); Private Lives (Theatre World Award, Broadway and West End); Rain Man (Olivier nomination), The Revengers' Comedies, An Inspector Calls (West End). Television credits include "The Umbrella Academy," "Lodge 49," "The Blacklist," "Powers," "Homeland," "Manhattan," "Fallet," "Breaking Bad," "Mad Men," "Suits," "A Young Doctor's Notebook," "Case Histories," "The Special Relationship," "Suburgatory," "The Spies of Warsaw," "The Sarah Connor Chronicles," "Dollhouse," "Nuremberg," "The Old Curiosity Shop," "The Young Visiters," "The Good Wife," "Harry's Law," "Merlin," "Miss Marple," "In the Dark," "Cor," "Blimey!," "Hawking" and "Moonfleet." Film includes The Theory of Everything, The BFG, Battleship, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, Love Actually, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The X-Files, I Want to Believe, Son of Rambow, Thunderpants, Nanny McPhee, Wilde Salomé, And Now Ladies and Gentlemen and Around the World in 80 Days. For Samuel Jack Godley.

Adrian Lester (EMANUEL LEHMAN)

Adrian Lester is an award-winning actor and director. His career started with a string of successful West End productions including Company, for which he received an Olivier Award, Six Degrees of Separation and Sweeney Todd, before taking the starring role in Mike Nichol's movie Primary Colors. Other film roles include Day After Tomorrow, As You Like It, Love's Labour's Lost, Grey Lady, Dust, Case No39 and the Oscar nominated Mary Queen of Scots. Adrian is also well known for his TV work including the long running BBC1 series "Hustle," "Sky Atlantic's Riviera," "Girlfriends" (CBS), "Undercover" (BBC1), "Curfew" (Sky One), "Trauma" (ITV), "The Rook" (Starz) and BBC1 "Drama Life." Directing credits include Hustle, Riviera, short film Of Mary and The Greatest Wealth at The Old Vic, which was updated in 2021 with a monologue written by Bernardine Evaristo and performed by Sharon D Clarke. Adrian has played the title roles inHenry V and Othello (National Theatre), for which he won Best Actor at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards; Rosalind in As You Like It (Declan Donnellan & Cheek By Jowl); Ira Aldridge in Red Velvet (Tricycle Theatre / St Ann's Warehouse New York / Garrick Theatre), for which he won Best Actor at the Critics Circle Awards; Hamlet in Peter Brook's The Tragedy Of Hamlet (London, Paris, Japan and New York), Guys & Dolls (Royal Albert Hall), Cost of Living (Hampstead), Romeo & Juliet (streamed by NT/Sky Arts) and Hymn (The Almeida/Sky Arts), which was streamed live due to the coronavirus pandemic. Forthcoming projects include "The Undeclared War" (Peacock/Ch4), "Trigger Point" (ITV), directing Calmer (The Rep) and Hymn, which returns to a live audience at the Almeida in July 2021.