Review Roundup: THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN Opens On Broadway!

Thoughts of a Colored Man officially opens on Broadway tonight, October 13, at the John Golden Theatre. Let's see what the critics had to say!

As the sun rises on a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, seven Black men are about to discover the extraordinary - together. By Keenan Scott II, one of today's boldest new voices, Thoughts of a Colored Man blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor into a daringly universal new play. Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century.

The Thoughts of a Colored Man ensemble cast features Dyllón Burnside (FX's "Pose,"), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Da'Vinchi (Starz's upcoming "Black Mafia Family"), Grammy Award® nominee Luke James (Showtime/">Showtime/">Showtime/">Showtime/">Showtime/">Showtime/">Showtime/">Showtime/">Showtime/">Showtime/">Showtime/">Showtime/">Showtime/">Showtime/">Showtime/">Showtime's "The Chi"), Tony Award nominee Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys), Grammy Award nominee Tristan Mack Wilds (HBO's "The Wire"), and Esau Pritchett ("Prodigal Son").

Maya Phillips, The New York Times: It's a question that Scott's Broadway debut, which opened on Wednesday night at the John Golden Theater, doesn't quite know how to answer. Incorporating slam poetry, prose and songs performed by its cast of seven, "Thoughts of a Colored Man," which first premiered in 2019 at Syracuse Stage in a co-production with Baltimore Center Stage, aspires to be a lyrical reckoning with Black life in America but only delivers a gussied-up string of straw-man lessons.