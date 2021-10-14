Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Thoughts of a Colored Man
Photos: First Look at THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN on Broadway

Thoughts of a Colored Man is officially open at the Golden Theatre.

Oct. 14, 2021  

Just last night Thoughts of a Colored Man officially opened on Broadway at the John Golden Theatre and we have your first look at the cast in action!

As the sun rises on a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, seven Black men are about to discover the extraordinary - together. By Keenan Scott II, one of today's boldest new voices, Thoughts of a Colored Man blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor into a daringly universal new play. Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century.

The Thoughts of a Colored Man ensemble cast features Dyllón Burnside (FX's "Pose,"), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Da'Vinchi (Starz's upcoming "Black Mafia Family"), Grammy Award® nominee Luke James, Tony Award nominee Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys), Grammy Award nominee Tristan Mack Wilds (HBO's "The Wire"), and Esau Pritchett ("Prodigal Son").

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

Thoughts of a Colored Man
Luke James, Esau Pritchett, Da'Vinchi, Forrest McClendon, Dyllón Burnside, Tristan Mack Wilds, Bryan Terrell Clark

Thoughts of a Colored Man
Luke James, Esau Pritchett, Da'Vinchi, Forrest McClendon, Dyllón Burnside, Tristan Mack Wilds, Bryan Terrell Clark

Thoughts of a Colored Man
Da'Vinchi and Dyllón Burnside

Thoughts of a Colored Man
Luke James

Thoughts of a Colored Man
Luke James, Esau Pritchett, Da'Vinchi, Dyllón Burnside, Tristan Mack Wilds, Forrest McClendon

Thoughts of a Colored Man
Da'Vinchi and Dyllón Burnside

Thoughts of a Colored Man
Tristan Mack Wilds, Dyllón Burnside, Forrest McClendon, Da'Vinchi

Thoughts of a Colored Man
Luke James, Esau Pritchett, Da'Vinchi, Forrest McClendon, Dyllón Burnside, Tristan Mack Wilds, Bryan Terrell Clark


