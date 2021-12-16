Wake Up With BWW 12/16: HAMILTON, CURSED CHILD Performances Cancelled, and More

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

A Strange Loop

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include more cancelled performances, including Hamilton, Cursed Child, and 12 total London productions.

In happier news, Lin-Manuel Miranda is launching a new TeeRico collection of Moondance Diner wear, with a portions of sales going to charity. Plus, get a first look at the pre-Broadway run of Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company's A Strange Loop.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Lin-Manuel Miranda and TeeRico Launch Line of Moondance Diner Merchandise

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Lin-Manuel Miranda is launching a new TeeRico collection of Moondance Diner wear-the latest philanthropic capsule collection for the award-winning composer, actor and director's merchandize brand that donates a portion of all sales to worthy causes such as artists, charity events, and other programs.. (more...)

HAMILTON on Broadway Cancels Performance Due to Breakthrough Covid-19 Cases

by A.A. Cristi

History won't be happening in Manhattan tonight, as the Broadway production of Hamilton has cancelled tonight's performance at the Richard Rodgers Theatre due to breakthrough Covid-19 cases.. (more...)

VIDEO: Lady Gaga Wants to Star on Broadway in Her Own Musical

by Michael Major

In an interview promoting her film, House of Gucci, Lady Gaga revealed that she wants to star on Broadway in a musical that she has written. She explained her love of musicals and how it comes from her admiration of Elton John and his work in musical theatre. Lady Gaga also went on to reveal her love of Stephen Sondheim, Frank Loesser, and more.. (more...)

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Cancels Today's Matinee Performance

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has cancelled today's matinee performance due to breakthrough Covid-19 cases.. (more...)

12 London Shows Forced to Cancel Performances Due to COVID

by Nicole Rosky

As the omicron variant continues to be an increasing threat around the world, many productions in London's West End and beyond have been forced to cancel performances following positive test results within their companies.. (more...)

Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley & Howard W. Overshown to Star in THE LEHMAN TRILOGY in Los Angeles

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Los Angeles run of The Lehman Trilogy will star original London and Broadway cast members Simon Russell Beale and Adam Godley, reprising their celebrated turns as Henry Lehman and Mayer Lehman, respectively. They will be joined by Broadway company member Howard W. Overshown, who will take over the role of Emanuel Lehman.. (more...)

Photos & Video: Go Inside A STRANGE LOOP at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

by BroadwayWorld TV

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company is now presenting A STRANGE LOOP, Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer-Prize winning musical. Directed by Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, music directed by Rona Siddiqui, and produced in association with Playwrights Horizons and Page 73 Productions, A STRANGE LOOP will run through January 9, 2022.. (more...)

The Met Announces Covid-19 Booster Mandate Beginning January 17

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Following current CDC guidelines for booster shots, and in an effort to keep its large community of artists, orchestra, chorus, staff, and audiences safe, the Metropolitan Opera announced today that it will mandate a Covid booster shot for all those eligible to receive it, beginning January 17, 2022.. (more...)

TEDxBroadway Young Professionals Program Now Accepting Applications for 2022 Event

by Chloe Rabinowitz

When TEDxBroadway marks its 10th annual milestone on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at New World Stages in New York City and a global livestream on Stellar, the audience will include young professionals to weigh in on the future of Broadway. TEDxBroadway TEN will be brimming with new speakers, new ideas, and new members of the Young Professionals Program.. (more...)

Broadway Birthdays

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to LaChanze, who turns 60 today!

LaChanze is currently starring in TROUBLE IN MIND on Broadway. Most recently, she appeared in the Broadway production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, as well as IF/THEN, THE COLOR PURPLE, which earned her a Tony Award in 2006, RAGTIME, COMPANY, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, DREAMGIRLS and UPTOWN...IT'S HOT!, as we as a concert production of FUNNY GIRL. Among her off-Broadway credits are INKED BABY, DESSA ROSE, THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN, THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES, OUT OF THIS WORLD and more.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!