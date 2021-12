Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company is now presenting A STRANGE LOOP, Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer-Prize winning musical. Directed by Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, music directed by Rona Siddiqui, and produced in association with Playwrights Horizons and Page 73 Productions, A STRANGE LOOP will run through January 9, 2022.

Check out photos and video below!

A STRANGE LOOP protagonist Usher is a Black queer writer working a job he hates while writing his original musical... about a Black queer writer working a job he hates while writing his original musical. Michael R. Jackson's blistering, mind-blowing, Pulitzer-Prize winning new musical follows a young artist at war with a host of demons - including the punishing thoughts in his head - in an attempt to capture and understand his own strange loop.

A STRANGE LOOP features Jaquel Spivey, in his professional debut, as Usher. He joins original cast members Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), James Jackson, Jr. (Thought 2), John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), Jason Veasey (Thought 5 and Dance Captain); and Christopher Michael Richardson (Understudy for Usher and Thought 4).

All Single Tickets are available at woollymammoth.net, by phone at (202) 393-3939, and via email at tickets@woollymammoth.net.

Photo credit: Teresa Castracane (First 5 photos)

Marc J. Franklin (Second 4 photos)

