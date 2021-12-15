TEDxBroadway Young Professionals Program Now Accepting Applications for 2022 Event

When TEDxBroadway marks its 10th annual milestone on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at New World Stages in New York City and a global livestream on Stellar, the audience will include young professionals to weigh in on the future of Broadway. TEDxBroadway TEN will be brimming with new speakers, new ideas, and new members of the Young Professionals Program.

"Each year we get the community together to ask, 'What's the BEST Broadway can be?' We want to be sure that young professionals are part of this conversation -- they are the future." says Jim McCarthy, Co-Organizer, TEDxBroadway. "This program guarantees a free ticket to selected applicants that are really committed to exploring the topic. And, because TEDxBroadway will be a hybrid event this year, we have the opportunity to include more young professionals than ever. Geography will not be a barrier."

Each year, a selected group of young professionals are invited from a large pool of applicants for this program. The goal is to create an environment in which the young professionals can network, voice their opinions and insights, and build relationships for later initiatives.

"We're so grateful to have them there and hear about what's important to them," adds Damian Bazadona, TEDxBroadway Co-Organizer. "It's really inspiring to us -- it's a boost of fresh thoughts, bold ideas, and genuine enthusiasm that propels the community."

TEDxBroadway Young Professionals:

Applications are now being accepted for the program. Each selected participant gets one free ticket to TEDxBroadway. They will also be invited into a private social group with opportunities to engage with other young professionals and interact with professionals and leaders in the Broadway community before, during, and after the conference.

To apply to attend TEDxBroadway 2022 as a Young Professional:

• Submit an application by January 7 at 11:59 PM EST https://www.tedxbroadway.com/young-professionals

• Be under the age of 30 as of March 8, 2022

• Work in a field that touches the Broadway ecosystem

Additional details are available at: http://TEDxBroadway.com

Interested attendees can purchase tickets at:

