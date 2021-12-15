Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley & Howard W. Overshown to Star in THE LEHMAN TRILOGY in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles run of The Lehman Trilogy, by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power, will star original London and Broadway cast members Simon Russell Beale and Adam Godley, reprising their celebrated turns as Henry Lehman and Mayer Lehman, respectively. They will be joined by Broadway company member Howard W. Overshown, who will take over the role of Emanuel Lehman. As previously announced, The Lehman Trilogy will play a limited engagement at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre beginning March 3, 2022, following a triumphant run on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre. The special engagement Directed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy will officially open on March 6, 2022 and run through April 10, 2022.

The design team for The Lehman Trilogy includes two-time Tony Award nominee Es Devlin (Scenic Design), two-time Tony Award winner Katrina Lindsay (Costume Design), Luke Halls (Video Design), Tony Award nominee Jon Clark (Lighting Design), Tony Award nominee Nick Powell (Composer & Sound Design), Dominic Bilkey (Co-Sound Design), Candida Caldicot (Music Direction), and Polly Bennett (Movement). The Associate Director is Zoé Ford Burnett.

The Chicago Tribune calls it "a masterwork - far and away the best thing I've seen on stage," and The New York Post cheers, "you dare not miss it...Do anything you can to get a ticket."

The Lehman Trilogy was first commissioned by originating producer Neal Street Productions and developed and co-produced with The National Theatre at the Lyttelton Theatre in 2018, followed by an acclaimed SRO run at the Park Avenue Armory in the Spring of 2019, before returning to London for a 16 week sold-out run at the Piccadilly Theatre in the West End, May to August 2019.

Recent hit Broadway productions from The National Theatre include Network (Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for Bryan Cranston), Angels in America (3 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award; Outer Critics Circle Award), and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (5 Tony Awards including Best Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award; Outer Critic's Circle Award). Neal Street Productions' recent Broadway hits include The Ferryman (4 Tony Awards, including Best Play and Best Director of a Play).

Tickets for The Lehman Trilogy are now on sale at

CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 972-4400 or in person at the Center Theatre.

Tickets for the final three weeks of the Broadway production of The Lehman Trilogy are available at thelehmantrilogy.com or in person at the Nederlander Theatre box office.