Wake Up With BWW 12/14: FLYING OVER SUNSET Opens, Golden Globe Nominees, and More!

Tony Yazbeck in Flying Over Sunset

Today's top stories include the opening of Flying Over Sunset, which officially opened on Broadway last night. Read all of the reviews below! Plus, check out the full list of Golden Globe nominees, Critics Choice Award nominees, and more!

Flying Over Sunset opens

Review Roundup: FLYING OVER SUNSET Opens On Broadway- See What the Critics Are Saying!

by Review Roundups

Flying Over Sunset follows writer Aldous Huxley (played by Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck) - each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD.. (more...)

CYRANO, WEST SIDE STORY, TICK, TICK... BOOM! & More Among 2022 Golden Globe Nominees - See the Full List!

by Michael Major

Films such as West Side Story, tick, tick...BOOM!, Cyrano, Encanto, and In the Heights were recognized this morning by the Hollywood Foreign Press. Nominees also included Peter Dinklage, Denzel Washington, Cynthia Erivo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ewan McGregor, Uzo Aduba, Aaron Sorkin, Hannah Waddingham, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and more.. (more...)

WEST SIDE STORY Leads Critics Choice Award Nominations - See the Full List!

by Michael Major

West Side Story leads the nominations with 11 nods. Other nominees include Denzel Washington, Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Peter Dinklage, Aaron Sorkin, Lady Gaga, Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman, and more.. (more...)

WEST SIDE STORY Grosses $10 Million on First Weekend

by Michael Major

West Side Story played in 2,820 theaters, with it's numbers making it the highest grossing film at the box office this weekend. The new musical film falls short of In the Heights' $11.5 million debut but exceeds Dear Evan Hansen's $7.4 million. The film stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, and more.. (more...)

VIDEO: Audra McDonald, Deneé Benton & More in THE GILDED AGE Trailer

by Michael Major

The star-studded cast of the new series includes Carrie Coon, Denée Benton, Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Ben Ahlers, Michael Cerveris, Claybourne Elder, Linda Emond, Katie Finneran, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, Debra Monk, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O'Hara, Patrick Page, Taylor Richardson, and Douglas Sills.. (more...)

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Cancels Tonight's Performance - Lin-Manuel Miranda to Perform This Week

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Freestyle Love Supreme has cancelled tonight's performance 'Out of an abundance of caution.' The show had cancelled Saturday's performances due to breakthrough COVID-19. It was previously announced that Lin-Manuel Miranda would join tonight's performances. He will now be performing in the shows on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.. (more...)

VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Talks SPRING AWAKENING Reunion on LIVE! With Kelly & Ryan

by Michael Major

Jonathan Groff sat down with Kelly Ripa and guest-host Mark Conseulos this morning, discussing the Spring Awakning reunion concert. The reunion also featured Skylar Astin, Lilli Cooper, Jennifer Damiano, John Gallagher, Jr., Gideon Glick, Lea Michele, Lauren Pritchard, and Krysta Rodriguez.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peek of Shoshana Bean's SING YOUR HALLELUJAH Concert

by BroadwayWorld TV

Shoshana Bean is touring the world with her latest concert event 'Sing Your Hallelujah,' which plays tonight, December 13 at New York City's famed Apollo Theatre. Next up, she will take the show to Los Angeles' Immanuel Presbyterian Cathedral on December 18.. (more...)

Happy Birthday shout-out to Tammy Blanchard, who turns 45 today!

Tammy Blanchard is best known for her stand-out Emmy Award-winning performance as young Judy Garland in the ABC two-part miniseries, "Life With Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows" opposite Judy Davis. She also received a Golden Globe nomination, a Screen Actors Guild nomination and an AFI Award nomination.



On Broadway she played the title character in Gypsy opposite Bernadette Peters in 2003. Other stage credits include Little Shop of Horrors (Off-Broadway, 2019), The Iceman Cometh (Broadway, 2018), Dada Woof Papa Hot (Off-Broadway, 2015) and How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (Broadway, 2011).



Film credits include Bella, The Good Shepherd, Cadillac Records and Moneyball. Other notable film roles were in The Good Shepherd (2006), Sybil (2007), Into the Woods (2014) and The Invitation (2015). Television credits include "The Good Wife," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Law & Order: SVU," the critically acclaimed Lifetime movie "We Were the Mulvaneys," and for three years she played Drew Jacobs on "The Guiding Light."

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!