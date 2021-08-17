Wake Up With BWW 8/17: Camille A. Brown Will Direct FOR COLORED GIRLS on Broadway, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown will direct the upcoming production of Ntozake Shange's for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf on Broadway in 2022.

The Museum of Broadway has announced a new reopening of next summer! Learn more about what's in store!

Christina Alexander has been named the new Director of Social Responsibility (DOSR) for the Broadway, National Tour and London productions of WICKED.

New York City Center today announced the first set of casting for the 2022 Encores! season and the Spring Gala | Encores! Into the Woods on the opening night of the production, May 4, including Christian Borle, Sara Bareilles, Ashley Park, and more!

1) Lea Michele Celebrates Beanie Feldstein Casting In FUNNY GIRL

by Joshua Wright

It was announced last week that Beanie Feldstein will lead the first Broadway revival of FUNNY GIRL this spring. Lea Michele, who was previously tapped for a Ryan Murphy produced revival of the show that never materialized and brought many of the show's iconic songs to the mainstream for a new generation of fans on GLEE, has commented on the casting. . (more...)

2) Sara Bareilles, Christian Borle, Ashley Park, Dulé Hill & More Announced for 2022 Encores! Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

New York City Center today announced the first set of casting for the 2022 Encores! season and the Spring Gala | Encores! Into the Woods on the opening night of the production, May 4. The next chapter of the Tony-honored series opens February 2 - 6, 2022 with the 1983 Tony-nominated musical The Tap Dance Kid.. (more...)

3) Museum of Broadway Will Open in Times Square in Summer 2022

by Stephi Wild

At the heart of the experience, guests will travel through a visual history of Broadway from its birth to the present day highlighting theater's pioneers, landmark moments of social change, and many of the most beloved plays and musicals of all time.. (more...)

4) COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement to Launch Tomorrow in NYC for Indoor Entertainment, Recreation, Dining and Fitness

by Chloe Rabinowitz

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced today that those attending indoor live events and performances in New York City will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination along with a photo ID beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, August 17th. . (more...)

5) Christina Alexander Named WICKED's Director of Social Responsibility

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Christina Alexander has been named the new Director of Social Responsibility (DOSR) for the Broadway, National Tour and London productions of WICKED.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, with Broadway By The Decades - The 60s​! Watch live on YouTube here!

What we're watching: Ben Platt Releases Music Video for 'I Wanna Love You But I Don't'

GRAMMY®, TONY®, and Emmy® Award-winning artist Ben Platt has today unveiled the official music video for his track "I wanna love you but I don't" (watch below).

This release comes on the heels of his eagerly awaited new album REVERIE - released last week via Atlantic Records.

What we're geeking out over: Camille A. Brown to Direct & Choreograph FOR COLORED GIRLS on Broadway

Producers Nelle Nugent, Ron Simons and Kenneth Teaton announced today that Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown will direct the upcoming production of Ntozake Shange's for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf on Broadway in 2022. This will Mark Brown's directorial debut on Broadway.

Brown, who served as choreographer on the 2019 production of the play at The Public Theater off-Broadway, will also continue in her role as choreographer on Broadway, making her the first Black woman to serve as both director and choreographer on a Broadway production in more than 65 years.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!