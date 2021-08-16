Lea Michele Celebrates Beanie Feldstein Casting In FUNNY GIRL

It was announced last week that Beanie Feldstein will lead the first Broadway revival of FUNNY GIRL this spring. Lea Michele, who was previously tapped for a Ryan Murphy produced revival of the show that never materialized and brought many of the show's iconic songs to the mainstream for a new generation of fans on GLEE, has commented on the casting.

"Yes! YOU are the greatest star! This is going to be epic!!!" the star wrote on Instagram in response to the news.

Back on Broadway for the first time in 58 years, the new production directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening) features some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "People" and "Don't Rain on My Parade." Performances begin in spring 2022 at a Broadway theatre to be announced.

With choreography by Ellenore Scott (Head Over Heels, "So You Think You Can Dance"), tap choreography by Ayodele Casel (New York Times' "Biggest Breakout Stars of 2019"), a revised book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots, La Cage Aux Folles) and scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn (Fun Home), FUNNY GIRL features music by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne, lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill and a book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart.

The full creative team, further casting, production dates, theatre and onsale plans will be announced shortly.