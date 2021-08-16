Christina Alexander Named WICKED's Director of Social Responsibility

Christina Alexander has been named the new Director of Social Responsibility (DOSR) for the Broadway, National Tour and London productions of WICKED.

This newly formed position will focus on creating and supporting a more inclusive and respectful environment onstage, backstage, in the office and in the audience, as well as developing and implementing strategic procedures related to hiring practices and anti-harassment policies. Ms. Alexander will work closely with labor unions and other production partners to create and conduct outreach initiatives that will identify and develop qualified candidates from underrepresented communities, and will consult with the producers, creative team and casting office to expand access and opportunity for all communities to the casting process. Additional responsibilities will include consultation on initiatives to cultivate audiences that are representative of our multicultural society as well as amplifying WICKED's ongoing work with its National not-for-profit partners: Equal Justice Initiative, V-Day, and The Trevor Project.

"An inclusive, thoughtful, welcoming theatre is a place that I, and others in the industry, have dreamed of. For many, it has not been that place. I am honored to bring my EDIAB skills, as well as knowledge and love of the industry, to Wicked - and to focus on the business of turning ideas into actions," said Ms. Alexander. "The theatre is all the things we dreamt of and more, so let's get back to work. This isn't easy, but it is absolutely worth it."

As the founder and lead consultant at Alexander Consulting Group, CHRISTINA ALEXANDER has helped companies and individuals build more human-centric, inclusive cultures, teams and products. As an inclusivity consultant, she has worked with Florida Professional Theatres Association, Chorus America, Trip Advisor and more. In 2019, she was named one of the Theatre Communications Group's Rising Leaders of Color.

