COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement to Launch Tomorrow in NYC for Indoor Entertainment, Recreation, Dining and Fitness

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced today that those attending indoor live events and performances in New York City will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination along with a photo ID beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, August 17th.

The Official Website of the City of New York stated the following regarding de Blasio's announcement:

Section 1. I hereby order that a covered entity shall not permit a patron, full- or part-time employee, intern, volunteer, or contractor to enter a covered premises without displaying proof of vaccination and identification bearing the same identifying information as the proof of vaccination.

- 2. I hereby order that the following individuals are exempted from this Order, and therefore may enter a covered premises without displaying proof of vaccination, provided that such individuals wear a face mask at all times they are unable to maintain six (6) feet of distance from other individuals inside the covered premises:

Individuals entering for a quick and limited purpose (for example, using the restroom, placing or picking up an order or service, changing clothes in a locker room, or performing necessary repairs);

A nonresident performing artist not regularly employed by the covered entity while they are in a covered premises for purposes of performing;

A nonresident professional athlete/sports team who enters a covered premises as part of their regular employment for purposes of competing; and

A nonresident individual accompanying a performing artist or professional athlete/sports team into a covered premises as part of their regular employment so long as the performing artist or professional athlete/sports team are performing or competing in the covered premises.

- 3. I hereby direct each covered entity to develop and keep a written record describing the covered entity's protocol for implementing and enforcing the requirements of this Order. Such written record shall be available for inspection upon a request of a City official as allowed by law.

- 4. I hereby direct each covered entity to post a sign in a conspicuous place that is viewable by prospective patrons prior to entering the establishment. The sign must alert patrons to the vaccination requirement in this Order and inform them that employees and patrons are required to be vaccinated. The Department for Health and Mental Hygiene ("DOHMH") shall determine the text of such sign and provide a template on its website that a covered entity may use. A covered entity may use the sign available online at nyc.gov/keytoNYC, or use its own sign provided its sign must be no smaller than 8.5 inches by 11 inches, with text provided by DOHMH in at least 14-point font.

For more information visit: https://www1.nyc.gov/office-of-the-mayor/news/225-001/emergency-executive-order-225

It was recently announced that all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will require vaccinations for audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew, and theatre staff, for all performances through October 2021. Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theatre, except while eating or drinking in designated locations.

Under the policy, guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. "Fully vaccinated" means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Theatre owners and operators will begin notifying ticket holders for performances through October 31, 2021, with reminder messaging planned to ensure awareness of the new policies. For performances in November 2021 and beyond, theatre owners anticipate a review of policies in September, and may include a relaxation of certain provisions if the science dictates.