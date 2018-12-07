BWW Invite: Meet the Man Behind the Broadway Posters! Attend Live Discussion with Frank Verlizzo

On Thursday, December 13th, Frank 'Fraver' Verlizzo will discuss his 5 decades as Broadway's award-winning theatrical poster designer with Broadway World's Richard Ridge in the Bruno Walter auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. Verlizzo, known as 'FRAVER,' is the author of the best-selling FRAVER BY DESIGN: Five Decades of Theatre Post Art from Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Beyond which was published in May by Schiffer Publishing. The book includes over 250 of his theatre poster designs from Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional and international productions. The Lincoln Center Library event begins at 6 pm and admission is free.

Graphic designer Frank Verlizzo created the logo designs for hundreds of theatrical productions from The Lion King to Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap. Over 20 of Fraver's poster designs for the works of theatre legend Stephen Sondheim are spotlighted in the book including: Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park with George, Getting Away With Murder, and the landmark 2002 Sondheim Celebration. His posters encompass those created for Rodgers & Hammerstein, The Kennedy Center, and New York City Center's Encores! series. Fraver by Design also features an additional 40 unpublished poster sketches never before seen for some of Broadway's favorite shows. Playbill called Frank 'Fraver' Verlizzo "the theatre poster legend."

Fraver by Design also includes 22 commentaries on various Fraver posters by such theatre glitterati as Bernadette Peters, Judy Kaye, Ted Chapin, Manny Azenberg, Gerard Alessandrini, Dean Pitchford, Liz Callaway and Jack Viertel plus a foreword by legendary theatrical poster designer, David Edward Byrd (Follies, Godspell, Jesus Christ Superstar) and introduction by the Library for the Performing Arts' Executive Director, Jacqueline Z. Davis.

Richard Ridge is the lead correspondent for BroadwayWorld, one of the most popular theatre websites receiving over 7 million visitors every month. For Broadway World, he is the host of "Backstage with Richard Ridge" which has long been the most popular outlet for Broadway stars and legends to talk about their careers. His guests have included Chita Rivera, Lin Manuel Miranda, Judith Light, Joan Rivers, Kristen Chenoweth, Nick Jonas, Hugh Dancy, Jessie Mueller and Ellen Burstyn. Prior to that, he was the host of the groundbreaking "Broadway Beat" for 20 years. His latest venture is the filmed SAG/AFTRA Foundation/BroadwayWorld "Conversations Q & A series", with guests including Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Matt Bomer, Bobby Cannavale, Harold Prince, Stockard Channing, Nathan Lane, David Tennent, Vanessa Redgrave, Liev Schreiber, Jeff Daniels, David Hyde Pierce, Jim Parsons, Gena Rowlands, Jason Alexander, Keegan Michael Key and Juliette Binoche.

FRAVER BY DESIGN is available wherever fine books are sold in addition to amazon.com. For more info about Frank Verlizzo, visit www.fraver.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You