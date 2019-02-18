BWW Interview: Eden Espinosa Talks FALSETTOS on Tour and More!

The Ordway Center for Performing Arts has always brought fantastic touring productions to the already rich theatre scene in the Twin Cities. Next week, audiences will be treated to the touring production of The Lincoln Center Theater production of Falsettos. While on Broadway, the production was nominated for numerous Tony awards including various actors like Christian Borle, Andrew Rannells, Stephanie J. Block and Brandon Uranowitz. The show itself was also nominated for Best Revival of a musical.

Being the theatre fan that I am, was beyond ecstatic when I read that the Eden Espinosa would be in the production. If I had a dollar for every time I watched the various performances of her belting in shows like Evita and Wicked then I could pay off my student loans. Imagine how thrilled I was when I had the opportunity to interview her as well on her experience in this show, what she hopes audiences take away and also some fun rapid fire questions.

First of all, thank you so much for taking the time out of your busy rehearsal and touring schedule to answer some questions for me. I'm a really big fan of yours so it's super exciting to be able to have you come to Minnesota and perform. Have you been to Minnesota before?

No problem, it's my pleasure. We are so excited to take the show to Minnesota. This will be my first time there!!!

Are you excited to be touring and see so many different places? What is your favorite part about touring or what are you the most excited for?

This is my first time touring and I love the idea of traveling with a show. Taking it to places that might not ever have the chance to see it when it's in New York. I love meeting people at the stage door and hearing how much Falsetto's means to them. That so far is my fave part.

So, you're playing Trina in the touring production of Falsettos. Did you get a chance to see the 2016 Broadway Revival? If so, did you get a chance to talk with Stephanie J. Block (who played Trina) about the role?

I absolutely did see the revival. Stephanie is a good friend of mine so I actually went to see her in it. We didn't talk much about the role other than her telling me, "get ready for your life to be changed!"

For those who aren't familiar with the story of Falsettos, tell us a little about your character and kind of who she is in terms of the show and her relationship with the other characters.

Trina is a wife, a mother. I feel like she really wants to be wanted, loved. She tries to be a fixer, and take care of as many people as possible. She really has a lot of hurt, dealing with a lot in her life.

The show is so diverse because it deals with sexuality and a mixed family. When the show premiered in 1992 these things were not very common. However, it's a different time now and in 2019 these themes are a lot more familiar. What does it mean to you to be a part of this show in this political climate and has that affected how you perform it?

Yes, these are a lot more familiar, but they're not necessarily more accepted. So, it's just as relevant today as it was when it was originally written. It's very important to me, to have the opportunity to take this story on tour especially right now in this political climate. It's a huge responsibility and honor to tell this story and try to open people's hearts and minds.

What do you hope audiences take away from this show?

I hope they see that "families" come in all sorts of ways, and the way you deal with them, the way you relate to them and the way you love them is the same no matter how traditional or untraditional. Love can tell a million stories.

As a performer, what will you take away from this show? Are there any new things you've learned about yourself as an actress?

I learn something new everyday. We haven't had that many shows under our belt yet, so I'm still figuring out pacing, and beats and such. But the main thing I can say right now is, never judge a character. Fully give yourself over to them, no matter how different from you they are. Trina, I can already tell, is a gift that will keep on giving to me.

I think it's fun to always pull the curtain back for a second and give readers an inside look at the process. Do you have any funny backstage stories about rehearsals?

Our rehearsal period was super fast and furious so there wasn't a lot of time to waste. But there was always an aspect of "play" because we are all adults with 2 twelve year olds playing with our set which is essentially life sized building blocks.



Rapid Fire Questions:

Dream role that you've yet to play: Diana in Next to Normal

Favorite role you've ever played: Tamara deLempicka in Lempicka

Favorite show you've ever done: Wicked

If you could share the stage with anyone, who would it be? Michael Esper

Pre-show rituals? Say hi to everyone in the cast before we hit the stage.

