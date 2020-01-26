BWW Flashback: The Best of Kenny Leon
Earlier this week, Roundabout Theatre Company brought Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, A Soldier's Play, to Broadway for the very first time. At the helm of the new production is Kenny Leon, directing the eleventh Broadway project of his career.
The Tony Award-winning director most recently he directed The Underlying Chris at Second Stage Theater and this past summer's acclaimed production of Much Ado About Nothing at the Delacorte/Shakespeare in the Park. His other Broadway credits include: American Son; Children of a Lesser God; Holler If Ya Hear Me; A Raisin in the Sun (Tony Award 2014); The Mountaintop; Stick Fly; August Wilson's Fences, Gem of the Ocean and Radio Golf. Off-Broadway: Everybody's Ruby, Emergence-SEE! (The Public); Smart People (Second Stage). Television: "American Son" (adapted for Netflix), "Hairspray Live!," "The Wiz Live!," "Steel Magnolias," "Dynasty," "In My Dreams." Author, Take You Wherever You Go. Artistic director emeritus, Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Company.
Below, take a trip down memory lane with a recap of his Broadway highlights!
