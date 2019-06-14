BWW Flashback: Remembering Sylvia Miles

Today BroadwayWorld is remembering Sylvia Miles with a peek into our photo archives.

Miles appeared on Broadway in The Night of the Iguana in 1976 and The Riot Act in 1963.

She appeared Off-Broadway in Ruthless! The Musical in 1992, taking on the role of Sylvia St. Croix. She was one of the few females to play the role.

Miles is perhaps best known for her roles in the films Midnight Cowboy and Farewell, My Lovely, both of which earned her an Academy Award nomination.

Check out our flashback photos of Miles below.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Sylvia Miles attending the Lee Strasberg Memorial Service at the Shubert Theater, Broadway, New York City. February 1982



Sylvia Miles attending the new Woody Allen movie Premiere Reception Party for MELINDA AND MELINDA at Pastis Restaurant in New York City. March 16, 2005



Sylvia Miles attending a New York celebration in anticipation of director Sidney Lumet's Honorary Academy Award, which will be presented at the upcoming 77th Annual Academy Awards at Arabelle at the Plaza Athenee in New York City. February 23, 2005



Sylvia Miles attending a New York celebration in anticipation of director Sidney Lumet's Honorary Academy Award, which will be presented at the upcoming 77th Annual Academy Awards at Arabelle at the Plaza Athenee in New York City. February 23, 2005



Celia Weston & Sylvia Miles attending the Opening Night Performance of the New Broadway Musical, " The Times They Are A-Changin " at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in New York City. October 26, 2006



Sylvia Miles attending a New York celebration in anticipation of director Sidney Lumet's Honorary Academy Award, which will be presented at the upcoming 77th Annual Academy Awards at Arabelle at the Plaza Athenee in New York City. February 23, 2005



Sylvia Miles attending the Opening Night of The New York Film Festival Premiere Screening of of MYSTIC RIVER at the Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center, New York City. October 3, 2003



Sylvia Miles attending the Opening Night of The 41st New York Film Festival Premiere Screening of of MYSTIC RIVER at the Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center, New York City. October 3, 2003



Sylvia Miles attending the Opening Night of The 41st New York Film Festival Premiere Screening of of MYSTIC RIVER at the Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center, New York City. October 3, 2003



Sylvia Miles attending the Dreamworks Family Screening of OVER THE HEDGE at the Chelsea West Theatre in New York City. May 16, 2006 Â© Walter McBride / Retna Ltd.



Syllvia Miles attending the Opening Night Celebration for Martin McDonagh's Play THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE moving to Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City. May 3rd, 2006



Syllvia Miles attending the Opening Night Celebration for Martin McDonagh's Play THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE moving to Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City. May 3rd, 2006



Sylvia Miles attending the new Woody Allen movie Premiere Reception Party for MELINDA AND MELINDA at Pastis Restaurant in New York City. March 16, 2005



Sylvia Miles attending the Dreamworks Family Screening of OVER THE HEDGE at the Chelsea West Theatre in New York City. May 16, 2006



Sylvia Miles attending the Dreamworks Family Screening of OVER THE HEDGE at the Chelsea West Theatre in New York City. May 16, 2006



Sylvia Miles attends an opening on February 1, 1993 in New York City.



Sylvia Miles and guest attending the Opening Night performance for Nathan Lane in BUTLEY at the Booth Theatre in New York City. October 25, 2006.



Sylvia Miles attending the Lee Strasberg Memorial Service at the Shubert Theater, Broadway, New York City. February 1982



Peter Dinklage and Sylvia Miles attending a New York celebration in anticipation of director Sidney Lumet's Honorary Academy Award, which will be presented at the upcoming 77th Annual Academy Awards at Arabelle at the Plaza Athenee in New York City. February 23, 2005



Peter Dinklage and Sylvia Miles attending a New York celebration in anticipation of director Sidney Lumet's Honorary Academy Award, which will be presented at the upcoming 77th Annual Academy Awards at Arabelle at the Plaza Athenee in New York City. February 23, 2005



Sylvia Miles attending the â€œShort Cutsâ€' opening at the NY Film Festival at Avery Fisher Music Hall on October 1, 1993 New York City.



Sylvia Miles attends an Opening on September 1, 1983 in New York City.



Sylvia Miles during the Crystal Apple Awards on June 10, 1998 at Gracie Mansion in New York City.



Sylvia Miles attends an Opening on May 10, 1983 in New York City.



Sylvia Miles attends an Opening on May 10, 1983 at Lincoln Center in New York City.



Sylvia Miles attends an opening on March 21, 1983 in New York City.



Margot Kidder and Sylvia Miles during the Women In Film softball game on June 1, 1987 in Central Park, New York City.



Sylvia Miles during the Women In Film softball game on June 1, 1987 in Central Park, New York City.



Sylvia Miles during the Women In Film softball game on June 1, 1987 in Central Park, New York City.



Sylvia Miles during the Women In Film softball game on June 1, 1987 in Central Park, New York City.



Sylvia Miles during the Women In Film softball game on June 1, 1987 in Central Park, New York City.



Sylvia Miles during the Women In Film softball game on June 1, 1987 in Central Park, New York City.



Sylvia Miles attendsan Opening on September 1, 1983 in New York City.



Sylvia Miles attends an opening on March 21, 1983 in New York City.



Sylvia Miles attending a New York celebration in anticipation of director Sidney Lumet's Honorary Academy Award, which will be presented at the upcoming 77th Annual Academy Awards at Arabelle at the Plaza Athenee in New York City..February 23, 2005