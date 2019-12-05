BWW Flashback: From the A.R.T. to Broadway- The Shows of Diane Paulus

Later today, Broadway welcomes a brand new musical, JAGGED LITTLE PILL- an exhilarating new musical inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette's seminal album of the same name.

The show marks the return of Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus, who brings it straight from its record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at Cambridge's American Repertory Theater last summer, where she has served as Artistic Director since 2008. Since then, five of Paulus' show have transferred to Broadway. Today, we're looking back at the other four!

The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess (293 Broadway performances)

With book adapted by Suzan-Lori Parks, and music adapted by Diedre Murray, this adaptation of the Gershwin classic opened on January 12, 2012, at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. The cast included Audra McDonald as Bess, Norm Lewis as Porgy, David Alan Grier as Sportin' Life, Phillip Boykin as Crown, Nikki Renee Daniels as Clara, and Joshua Henry as Jake. The production was nominated for 10 Tony awards in the 2012 Tony Awards, winning Best Revival of a Musical and Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for McDonald.





