BWW Flashback: From the A.R.T. to Broadway- The Shows of Diane Paulus
Later today, Broadway welcomes a brand new musical, JAGGED LITTLE PILL- an exhilarating new musical inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette's seminal album of the same name.
The show marks the return of Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus, who brings it straight from its record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at Cambridge's American Repertory Theater last summer, where she has served as Artistic Director since 2008. Since then, five of Paulus' show have transferred to Broadway. Today, we're looking back at the other four!
The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess (293 Broadway performances)
With book adapted by Suzan-Lori Parks, and music adapted by Diedre Murray, this adaptation of the Gershwin classic opened on January 12, 2012, at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. The cast included Audra McDonald as Bess, Norm Lewis as Porgy, David Alan Grier as Sportin' Life, Phillip Boykin as Crown, Nikki Renee Daniels as Clara, and Joshua Henry as Jake. The production was nominated for 10 Tony awards in the 2012 Tony Awards, winning Best Revival of a Musical and Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for McDonald.
Pippin (709 Broadway performances)
The American Repertory Theater's production of Pippin transferred to Broadway's Music Box Theatre on on April 25, 2013. The same cast that performed at the A.R.T. transferred to the Broadway production: Matthew James Thomas as the title prince, Patina Miller as Leading Player, Andrea Martin as Berthe, Rachel Bay Jones as Catherine, Erik Altemus as Lewis, Terrence Mann as King Charles, Charlotte d'Amboise as Fastrada and Andrew Cekala as Theo. The revival won four categories at the 67th Tony Awards out of 10 nominations, including Best Revival, Best Leading Actress for Miller, Best Featured Actress for Martin, and Best Direction for Paulus.
Finding Neverland (565 Broadway performances)
With songs by six-time Ivor Novello Award winner Gary Barlow and Eliot Kennedy, the book by James Graham and choreography by Mia Michaels, the new musical moved to Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on April 15, 2015. Matthew Morrison led the cast as J. M. Barrie, with Kelsey Grammer as Charles Frohman and Laura Michelle Kelly as Sylvia Llewelyn Davies.
Waitress (1544 Broadway performances)
Following its run in Cambridge, Waitress opened on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on April 24, 2016. The cast featured Jessie Mueller as Jenna, Drew Gehling as Jim, Nick Cordero as Earl, Kimiko Glenn as Dawn, Keala Settle as Becky, Dakin Matthews as Joe, Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie, and Eric Anderson as Cal. The musical was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Performance by and Actress in a Leading Role, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role. It will conclude its Broadway run on January 5, 2020.