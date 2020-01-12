BWW Flashback: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Takes Final Broadway Bow Today

Click Here for More Articles on Freestyle Love Supreme

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME, the hip-hop improv show, plays its final Broadway performance today, January 12, 2020 at the Booth Theatre, after 23 previews and 118 regular performances.

The joyful show features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion. The show is created nightly with the audience and no two shows are ever the same.

Before the cast takes their final Broadway bows, we're flashing back through the show's journey so far!

Freestyle Love Supreme was created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale in 2003. In it's pre-Broadway days, the group performed at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Aspen, Melbourne and Montreal Comedy Festivals, and of course, Joe's Pub.

In 2014 the group took their talents to the small screen with their own series on Pivot.

In June 2019, it was announced that the FLS gang would move to Broadway in a limited run at the Booth Theatre.





