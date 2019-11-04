Click Here for More Articles on Freestyle Love Supreme
Photo Flash: Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Helen Mirren Stopped by FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME
Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Helen Mirren stopped by Freestyle Love Supreme on Sunday night while in New York promoting their new movie The Good Liar.
Freestyle Love Supreme features six talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning cues from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.
Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures
The cast
Sir Ian McKellen, Anthony Veneziale, Dame Helen Mirren.
The cast freestyling backstage
The cast
