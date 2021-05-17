Click Here for More Articles on Broken Records
BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records QuaranStreams Continues with GIRLS5EVA!
Listen as Ben and Daniel talk all about Peacock's new comedy series, Girls5Eva!
BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.
In this episode, Ben and Daniel discuss the new Peacock comedy Girls5eva starring Sara Bareilles, Busy Phillips, Paula Pell, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. They also talk about Tina Fey, Andrew Rannells, Gavin Creel, Jennifer Simard, Bowen Yang, Vanessa Williams, Jean Smart, Dolly Parton, and Ann Dowd.
