The Broadway Breakdown
Click Here for More Articles on The Broadway Breakdown

BWW Exclusive: Allison Frasca Visits AMERICAN BUFFALO on The Broadway Break(down)!

Article Pixel Mar. 20, 2020  

Broadway is on a break. But you don't have to wait until it reopens to get your fix!

Fortunately, actor/writer Allison Frasca (All Star the Musical, Wicked/Frozen) is here to break down the plots of every show on Broadway - at least as best as she remembers them. Filmed/produced/edited by Philip Romano, The Broadway Break(down) is here so you can stay up to date on every show on the Great White Way, no matter how quarantined you may be.

Today, she's continuing the series at the Circle in the Square Theatre to break down American Buffalo!

BWW Exclusive: Allison Frasca Visits AMERICAN BUFFALO on The Broadway Break(down)!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV

  • BWW TV: Watch Katharine McPhee and David Foster Sing With Guest Jeremy Jordan in Instagram Live Concert!
  • Living Room Concerts: Natalie Weiss Sings DEAR EVAN HANSEN
  • BWW Exclusive: Songs from the Vault with Tom Hewitt!
  • Living Room Concerts: Michael Arden & Andy Mientus Sing A NEW BRAIN