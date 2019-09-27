BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets To See Tony Winner Kristin Chenoweth on Live With Kelly and Ryan!

Get ready because BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to the October 1 taping of Live With Kelly and Ryan to see a performance by Emmy and Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth. Kristin will perform a track off of her new album, For The Girls.

The contest will run now through September 29th, at 11:59 PM EST, so make sure to enter for your chance to win TODAY!

Kristin has made her voice heard on the Broadway stage, earning herself a Tony Award for her performance in YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN. However, it was her show-stopping performance in WICKED as Glinda that kickstarted her killer career on Broadway. Kristin has continued to engage her audiences with her astonishing vocals and irresistible charm, having been described, "she's like a singing ray of sunshine," by New York Times critic Charles Isherwood, following her most recent performance in MY LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY.

Kristin has described her new album saying, "I really wanted to pay homage to all the women singers who have influenced me over the years. I wanted to make something that men could also enjoy, but this is by the girls and for the girls. I wanted to pay homage to these women and do them proud, but I also wanted to put my own stamp on it. And I think I was able to do that."





