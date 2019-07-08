BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets To MISS SAIGON at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre!

The heat is on because BroadwayWorld is giving you a chance to win tickets to the national tour of Miss Saigon at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre! The winner will receive two tickets to the July 16th performance at 8:00pm. The contest will run now through July 14th, at 11:59 PM EST. Live the American dream by entering for your chance to win TODAY!

Experience the acclaimed new production of the legendary musical Miss Saigon, from the creators of Les Misérables. This is the epic story of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim. In a bar run by a notorious character called The Engineer, Kim meets an American G.I. That encounter will change their lives forever. Featuring stunning spectacle, a sensational cast of 42, and a soaring score including Broadway hits like "Last Night of the World," "The Movie in My Mind," and "The Heat is On in Saigon," this is a theatrical event you will never forget.

Miss Saigon is playing at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre July 16th through August 11th. For more information on the show, click here! You can buy tickets on Ticketmaster, and get more information on the production with the show's official website!

Red Concepción leads the tour as 'the Engineer' direct from the current U.K. Tour, Emily Bautista plays 'Kim' having also performed the role in the most recent Broadway production and Anthony Festa plays 'Chris.' Joining them are Stacie Bono as 'Ellen,' J. Daughtry as 'John,' Jinwoo Jung as 'Thuy' and Christine Bunuan as 'Gigi.' At certain performances, the role of 'Kim' is played by Myra Molloy.

They are joined by Devin Archer, Alexander Aguilar, Eric Badiqué, Brandon Block, Eymard Cabling, Joven Calloway, Rae Leigh Case, Kai An Chee, Julie Eicher, Matthew Dailey, Tyler Dunn, Noah Gouldsmith, Haven Je, Adam Kaokept, David Kaverman, McKinley Knuckle, Madoka Koguchi, Nancy Lam, Brian Shimasaki Liebson, Garrick Macatangay, Jonelle Margallo, Fin Moulding, Kevin Murakami, Adalynn Ng, Jackie Nguyen, Matthew Overberg, Emilio Ramos, Adam Roberts, Michael Russell, Julius Sermonia, Emily Stillings, Tiffany Toh, Nicholas Walters, and Anna-Lee Wright.





