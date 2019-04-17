BWW Contest: Win Tickets to Six Different Symphony Space Concerts!

BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to win tickets to six different concerts from Symphony Space's Project Broadway series! Be sure to enter for the chance to see this celebration of the women of Broadway - from hyper-talented lyricists and composers, to incredible performers, to iconic female characters revered and reinterpreted. Check out the links below to enter!

Judy Kuhn SINGS RODGERS, RODGERS & GUETTEL (April 22nd at 8pm) - One of Broadway's finest voices, four time Tony Award-nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home), brings her signature clarity and grace to the work of Broadway's First Family: Richard Rodgers, Mary Rodgers, and Adam Guettel. This perfect pairing of singer to repertoire is an evening not to be missed.

PROJECT BROADWAY: LADY LYRICISTS (April 23rd at 7:30pm) - Join us for this celebration of musical theater's finest female wordsmiths, from yesterday's greats to today's pioneers. Delight in an evening celebrating lyricists from Betty Comden (On the Town) and Dorothy Fields(Sweet Charity) to Lynn Ahrens (Once on This Island), Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde), Mindi Dickstein (Little Women), Marcy Heisler (Ever After), and Marsha Norman (The Secret Garden). Performers include Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!), Ellie Fishman (Finding Neverland), Jason Gotay (Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Bre Jackson (The Color Purple), Kennedy Kanagawa, Michael Maliakel (Monsoon Wedding), and Alli Mauzey (Hello, Dolly!), with music direction by Leo Munby.

PROJECT BROADWAY: RE-ENVISIONING THE ROLE (April 25th at 7:30pm) - From My Fair Lady to Carousel to Company, recent revivals on Broadway and the West End have grappled with and re-imagined the complex portrayal of women in musical theater. This concert of classic songs presents these prized original works, while exploring them through the lens of modern women in an ever-evolving world. The evening will include commentary and a Q&A with Bartlett Sher (My Fair Lady) Amanda Green(Kiss Me, Kate), Joel Fram (Company) and performances by Heather Botts (My Fair Lady), Melissa Errico(On A Clear Day You Can See Forever) and Jill Paice (An American in Paris).

PROJECT BROADWAY: FORGET ABOUT THE BOYS (April 26th at 7:30pm) - For the past two decades, female composers have been changing the landscape of musical theater on a grand scale. From Tony Award-winners Jeanine Tesori and Cyndi Lauper, to pop legends Sara Bareilles, Brenda Russell, and contemporary favorites Zina Goldrich, Amanda Green, Georgia Stitt, Shaina Taub - and many others - women's voices are shaping the sound of today and the tone of tomorrow. Performers include Cami Arboles, Darlecia Cearcy, Naomi Goodheart, Jason Gotay, Aïssa Guindo, Aaron McAleavey, Noelle Mercer, Jake Moses, Ethan Riordan, and Sally Wilfert.

PROJECT BROADWAY: WOMEN TO WATCH (April 27th at 7:30pm) - Project Broadway is thrilled to present these 20-something stars who are changing the face musical theater on Broadway and lighting up stages across the country. Join us for an electrifying evening of music featuring performances by Kerstin Anderson (My Fair Lady), Caitlin Houlahan (Waitress), Storm Lever (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Solea Pfeiffer (Hamilton), Lianah Sta. Ana(Miss Saigon) and more. With music direction by Emily Marshall and direction by Jenny Leon.

PROJECT BROADWAY: BROADWAY'S LEADING LADIES: A LOVE LETTER TO JUDY (April 29th at 8pm) - Broadway's leading ladies pay tribute to Judy Garland, an icon who made an indelible mark on American culture as an actress and a singer, with her iconic interpretations of songs including "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," "The Trolley Song," "Come Rain or Come Shine," and "The Man That Got Away." This spring, 50 years after her untimely passing, some of Broadway's fiercest females join together in this one-night only concert to celebrate her life, and the musical songbook that made her a star. Performers include Kate Baldwin, Carolee Carmello, Aisha de Haas, Robyn Hurder, Jill Paice, Jessica Vosk, Emma Stratton, and Rema Webb, with music direction by Fred Lassen.

Symphony Space began life in January 1978 when founders Isaiah Sheffer and Allan Miller threw open the doors to an abandoned theater and invited the community to the inaugural Wall to Wall marathon concert. Passionate professionals and amateurs alike contributed their talents to celebrate the genius of J.S. Bach with twelve free hours of music. The spirit of that first Wall to Wall - which harnessed the power of the arts to inspire, engage, and build community - is, and always has been, at the core of Symphony Space's mission.

Known for its array of ground-breaking programs, including the immersive Wall to Wall concerts, the Selected Shorts readings, and our innovative Global Arts education program, Symphony Space presents a full slate of original, affordable (and free) programming to the community, and to the rest of the country through tours, public radio broadcasts, podcasts, and other new media outlets. Each season, Symphony Space welcomes more than 150,000 people to over hundreds of music, literary, film, and family performances. It commissions new works of music and literature, and present world and New York premieres. Symphony Space's Selected Shorts radio hour airs on 150 public radio stations, attracting some 250,000 listeners each week; more than 100,000 people download the podcast each week.

On its stages and in underserved schools across New York City, Symphony Space's Global Arts program helps tens of thousands of students to develop an understanding of the different cultures and the common traditions that hold us together as a global community, and its All Write! literacy program - offered at no charge - helps thousands of adults improve their personal and professional lives.

Symphony Space was founded in the belief that the arts bring people together, transcend barriers, and celebrate both our similarities and differences. Through adventurous and impactful programming, commissions, and conversations, Symphony Space continues to invigorate these guiding principles, demonstrating the power of the arts to engage and inspire.

For more information, visit symphonyspace.org. Symphony Space is located at 2537 Broadway at 95th Street. Box office hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 1pm - 6pm, open two hours prior to performances and events. Tickets can also be purchased through symphonyspace.org, or by calling 212-864-5400.





Related Articles