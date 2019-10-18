BWW College Guide - Everything You Need to Know About Wright State University in 2019/2020

Click Here for More Articles on EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

With college theatre program auditions just around the corner, we're highlighting some of the country's most prestigious theatre programs and chatting with the schools' faculty to give you insight into what to expect from their programs, from audition advice to real world experience and more. Today we're looking at Wright State University's Department of Theatre. Check out info on the school and answers about their program below!

Wright State University is located in Dayton, Ohio, and its Department of Theatre offers a unique undergraduate focus on preparing future professionals in the performing and creative arts, as well as careers that build upon the skills and experience its faculty and staff can offer. With Wright State's undergraduate focus, students participate in rigorous conservatory training and exceptional performance opportunities from the very start.

What is the audition process for performing arts majors?

BFA Acting, Musical Theatre and Dance audition. BFA Design/Technology majors interview

What tips can you offer to auditioning students?

Do material you love, you do really well, and that speaks to you and helps us understand who you are as an artist.

What is the approximate average class size within an arts major?

10-20

Any notable alumni you would like to mention?

Nicole Scherzinger (Grammy and Olivier Award nominee), Joey Monda (Tony Winner), Hannah Beachler (Oscar Winner), Alicia Rodis (Head of Intimacy Coordination for HBO Pictures), more than 60 Broadway veterans onstage and backstage.

Do you see more students interested in working on stage or off?

Onstage

What kind of real world experience outside of the classroom do you offer students during their program?

All students work with professional casting directors, agents and guest artists every year. Students are prepared for and audition at all the major national Summer auditions - working across the nation

What kinds of things does your school do for students to help them succeed after graduation?

We have a weeklong professional immersion (including showcases for agents and Casting Directors), an active Alumni Network in every major market, and extensive professional business skills training as part of the curriculum

How do you keep your program as relevant as possible to the current industry trends and how have you modernized it in recent years?

We review course content every year to be sure it reflects the feedback we get from our panels of Casting Directors and Agents. We have developed a strong connection with our Motion Pictures program so students have ample opportunities to work on-camera. All students are prepared with training in online self-promotion, video reels, and self-taping training. Our courses and production seasons always reflect both classic and contemporary plays and musicals.

Is there anything else you would like to tell us about your school and its programs?

Wright State University's highly selective BFA programs attract more than 600 applicants each year, for admission into cohorts of no more than 16 Acting, 16 Musical Theatre, and 16 Dance majors. Our graduates work on Broadway, in National Tours, in TV and Films and around the world on cruise ships and themed entertainment centers. Wright State's BFA programs have been called the most affordable high-quality programs in the nation (Huffington Post). As Tom Hanks said, "This is as good as, or better than what I've seen on the Broadway stage. They're all going to go very far."

Be sure to apply to Wright State University's Department of Theatre here: https://liberal-arts.wright.edu/theatre-dance-and-motion-pictures





