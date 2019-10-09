BWW College Guide - Everything You Need to Know About University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music in 2019/2020

Click Here for More Articles on EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

With college theatre program auditions just around the corner, we're highlighting some of the country's most prestigious theatre programs and chatting with the schools' faculty to give you insight into what to expect from their programs, from audition advice to real world experience and more. Today we're looking at University of Cincinnati's College-Conservatory of Music. Check out info on the school and answers about their program below!

Nationally ranked and internationally renowned, the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music is a preeminent institution for the performing and media arts. The synergy created by housing CCM within a comprehensive public university gives the college its unique character and defines its objective: to educate and inspire the whole artist and scholar for positions on the world's stage. The University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music is an accredited institution of the National Association of Schools of Dance, the National Association of Schools of Music. and the National Association of Schools of Theatre, as well as a member of the University/ Resident Theatre Association.

What is the audition process for performing arts majors?

You must submit a prescreen video of 2 32 bar songs, a 1 minute monologue and a dance piece. If the student passes this part, they will be invited to an in person audition. All of the information is on our website.

What tips can you offer to auditioning students?

Choose age-appropriate material and material that you enjoy and want to share with us. We want to see who you are.

What is the approximate average class size within an arts major?

10-20

Any notable alumni you would like to mention?

Karen Olivo, Christy Altomare, Max Clayton, Nikki Renee Daniels, Faith Prince

Do you see more students interested in working on stage or off?

Onstage

What kind of real world experience outside of the classroom do you offer students during their program?

We have our students work with industry professionals throughout the year, with guest directors and masterclasses.

What kinds of things does your school do for students to help them succeed after graduation?

Our students work with casting directors on their NYC showcase that is attended by many industry professionals including casting directors, agents, and producers. They have a great network of people already working in the field in NY willing to help them when they get there.

How do you keep your program as relevant as possible to the current industry trends and how have you modernized it in recent years?

We seek out information and advice from industry professionals including our graduates to find out what changes need to be made to keep on top of the current trends.





