BWW College Guide - Everything You Need to Know About Elon University in 2019/2020

It's that time of year when students all across the country are heading into auditions for college theatre program, so we're taking a closer look some of the country's standout theatre programs. We're chatting with members of the schools' faculty to give you a better idea at what to expect from their programs, with insight into the audition advice, life after graduation, and more. Today we're looking into Elon University's Department of Performing Arts, with its focus on both the art and the business. Check out info on the school and answers about their programs below!

Elon's Department of Performing Arts strives to be a collaborative and innovative environment in which equity and inclusion is championed and celebrated. Elon has earned a strong national reputation for conservatory-style training grounded in the liberal arts and sciences. All of their programs are led by a vibrant faculty that combines years of international professional experience and scholarly expertise with a passion for teaching and mentoring. Students have the chance to participate on stage and behind the scenes in a variety of productions, from significant faculty and guest-directed productions to student-directed shows, ensembles, master classes taught by industry professionals, and interdisciplinary and disciplinary specific workshops.

What is the audition process for performing arts majors?

Please know that I am completing this survey for the BFA Acting program. Each program has Unique Features and processes. Prescreening through Get Acceptd followed by campus audition, if invited

What tips can you offer to auditioning students?

Follow the directions; let us see who you are and your passions; do material you love and that suits you

What is the approximate average class size within an arts major?

10-20

Do you see more students interested in working on stage or off?

We have programs for both

What kind of real world experience outside of the classroom do you offer students during their program?

We work hard to help students get professional jobs during the summers. We also bring working professionals to campus for master classes, workshops, etc.

What kinds of things does your school do for students to help them succeed after graduation?

We focus on both the art and the business. Lots of interaction with industry professionals, classes that focus on the profession and business; strong networks of alumni in major markets

How do you keep your program as relevant as possible to the current industry trends and how have you modernized it in recent years?

Our faculty continue to work professionally. New hires constantly bring new perspectives. We are focussing now on preparing electronic submissions and content creation.

Is there anything else you would like to tell us about your school and its programs?

We offer a unique combination of conservatory-style training in a nurturing liberal arts university. In addition to the info provided above we have a strong London semester program for all junior BFA Actors. Many performance opportunities from the very first semester.

Be sure to apply to Elon University's Department of Performing Arts here: https://www.elon.edu/u/academics/arts-and-sciences/performing-arts/





