BWW Album Review: SPACE DOGS Is Far Out!

SPACE DOGS is the epic new musical, telling the mind-blowing true story of Laika and the Chief Designer - a stray dog and the top-secret Russian scientist, who sent her to space during the Cold War. Written and performed by Broadway's Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire, this production is equal parts adventure and intrigue, while capturing the depths of human emotion and the immortal friendship between man and dog, as they journey together to the stars.

This entertaining, vivacious, and edgy album opens with a nod to 'the four-legged astronauts' with "The Space Dogs Of The Cosmodrome" who make for the best co-pilots on this once in a lifetime journey. They are ready to make history their way and help get the listener pumped for takeoff!

"If I Start A Race" dives deep into the great mysteries of the human existence. It is thought-provoking and bold - while infusing humor and remaining committed to the human mission. We all have the power to leave an impact on this planet and contribute to something larger than ourselves and this tune is a powerful reminder of that.

Next up, is a touching and sweet tribute to man's best friend. "A Brief History Of Dogs" explains that this was the first species chosen 'to be domesticated' and that these loveable canines need families just like human beings. They experience many similar emotions and come in all shapes, colors, and sizes and take on many roles in nature. Often, dogs end up protecting their humans and often have been credited for saving their lives - both literally and by capturing their hearts. It's a very catchy song that recognizes one of the most integral members of a family - one that just happens to be furry and has paws.

Much of the rest of the album alternates between upbeat music and reflective and soft harmonies. "Fuzziest Loneliest" provides a glimpse into the mind of a dog and providing love and warmth to humans fighting to get through life's challenges. They are a bright spot and forever loyal - even wondering what their human is up to when they are apart. Your dog doesn't judge you and doesn't expect anything of you - they are simply grateful for having a roof over their head and being part of a collective unit through all of the ups and the downs.

The album wraps up with "Space Opera" that ignites feelings of wonder and introspection - along with some impressive instrumentals. The tune incorporates heartfelt melodies about "making the most of time" and begs the question, "How many of us can say we really lived?" If you're looking for something that's a little bit out there, with music that will jolt your senses, get you thinking, and with the bonus of dogs, then SPACE DOGS will not disappoint!

SPACE DOGS is supported by the Gary Platt Initiative for New Musicals, Nicole and Stephen Eisenberg, the Burton A. Zipser and Sandra D. Zipser Foundation, and public funds from The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the city council. SPACE DOGS was developed in SongLabs with leadership support provided by Jill Furman.

The album is produced by Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire, with Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producer. Order now at ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/SpaceDog