BRODEL SANGRE Comes to Loisaida Arts Center

BRODEL SANGRE is a raw and powerful new play that dives deep into the fractured bond between two Puerto Rican brothers reuniting in their childhood bar after years of silence, distance, and unresolved pain. Set in the heart of a rapidly gentrifying Bushwick, the story unravels the layers of blood ties,silence, and the heavy inheritance of family trauma.

Johnny left New York years ago to build a life in Florida. Flaco, the older brother, never left. He stayed behind to care for their father, the family bar and the ghosts that came with it. When a will is revealed, long-buried resentments rise to the surface, forcing the brothers to confront not only each other, but the legacy of a family in flux.

With biting humor, deep heart, and the musical pulse of salsa classics filling the space, BRODEL SANGRE is both intimate and universal. A love letter to brotherhood and the rhythms of Nuyorican survival.

Starring acclaimed poet and performer Flaco Navaja and actor/playwright Jonathan Rivera Morales, BRODEL SANGRE is bringing the East Coast Boricua narratives to the center stage. Where they've always belonged.

The reading is on May 17. Admission is free, but space is limited. MUST RSVP to attend at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeBfDdxPfb3v_ti6sciGVpBLOQev8y863MP4JtSFeRHdvfleQ/viewform