BROADWAY JACKBOX Returns Today With Alex Brightman, Rob McClure and Jennifer Simard

Broadway Jackbox, produced by Andrew Barth Feldman and actor and Alex Boniello will continue to air on Tuesdays and Fridays at 6:00PM EST, raising money for The Actors Fund through donations from viewers.

The series continues tonight with Alex Brightman, Rob McClure and Jennifer Simard!

Hosted by Andrew Barth Feldman, Alex Boniello, and Will Roland, the series will be presented on the Broadway Jackbox Twitch channel which can be found HERE.

Jackbox Games has been creating irreverent party games since 1995, best known for their successful trivia franchise YOU DON'T KNOW JACK, the hit Jackbox Party Pack franchise, Quiplash, Fibbage, Trivia Murder Party, and many more. Each pack contains a variety of different games that might ask you to draw weird doodles, write the best inside joke, or answer hilarious trivia questions.

There are hours of laughs in every pack! In addition to the players, the games

allow for audience participation in voting for the best answers, and sometimes

even competing. People can join by simply using the web browser on their

smartphone - no app needed! Visit jackboxgames.com for more information,

and go to jackbox.tv to play!





