BROADWAY BY THE YEAR Volume 2 At The Town Hall Postponed Until July 27

The Town Hall has announced that Broadway By The Year: Volume 2: Broadway Musicals of 2005-2009 has been rescheduled for Monday, July 27 at 8pm. Created, written, hosted and directed by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall, the evening will continue Broadway By The Year's 20th landmark season at The Town Hall.

Purchased tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is needed to keep tickets and current seat locations. Refunds or exchanges are available at the point of purchase.

Casting for Broadway By The Year: Volume 2: Broadway Musicals of 2005-2009 on July 27 will be announced in the coming weeks. If there are questions for the box office, please contact them at boxoffice@thetownhall.org.

Broadway by the Year© concerts open time capsules to some of the Great White Way's most memorable seasons, and celebrate the songs, anecdotes, and behind the scenes stories of given years. This Broadway By The Year© concert will feature musicals that opened on Broadway between 2005-2009, including revivals. Audience members will hear songs during those five years including Curtains, Jersey Boys, Billy Elliott, In the Heights, and more and revivals such as from Bye, Bye, Birdie!, Finian's Rainbow, and Ragtime, along with songs from 15 other shows that opened from 2005-2009.

Tickets for Broadway By The Year are $57-$67. For tickets and information, please visit www.thetownhall.org or call 800-982-2787.





