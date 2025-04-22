BOOP! THE MUSICAL's Jasmine Amy Rogers To Release Original Music with Melody Place Label

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Amid rave reviews for her performance as Betty Boop in BOOP! The Musical on Broadway, Jasmine Amy Rogers has partnered with Nashville-based label Melody Place to release her original music. The record label is already collaborating with composer David Foster on the BOOP! The Musical cast album, which is slated for release later this Spring.

With the record deal, Rogers will release her original musical recordings, which are described as "mainstream pop/urban." She has already begun work on demos for some of the new songs, which are expected to debut by the end of 2025. Says the Boop! star about the signing: “I’ve dreamt of making music since I was a young girl, and getting to do it with the amazing team at Melody Place is a dream come true. They already feel like family. I can’t wait for everyone to hear what we create.”

Jasmine Amy Rogers makes her Broadway debut as the titular role in BOOP! The Musical, after debuting with Betty Boop in the pre-Broadway Chicago run. The principal cast of Broadway's BOOP! also includes Tony Award-winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Phillip Huber (Pudgy the Dog), and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar. The musical is now open at the Broadhurst Theatre.

Rogers' additional credits include 'Anita' in Jelly’s Last Jam (Pasadena Playhouse), 'Gretchen Wieners' in the National Tour of Mean Girls, 'Melody Green' in The Wanderer (Papermill Playhouse), and 'Francis' in the world premiere of Becoming Nancy (Alliance Theatre). Television credits include “Evil” on Paramount+. Rogers was a Jimmy Awards finalist and appeared in Cabaret as 'Sally Bowles' at the Manhattan School of Music, where she studied Musical Theatre.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas